Arrestan a Nicki Minaj en un aeropuerto neerlandés

Publicado:

La famosa rapera estadounidense Nicki Minaj, oriunda de Trinidad, ha sido arrestada este sábado en el aeropuerto Schiphol de la ciudad de Ámsterdam (Países Bajos).

La Policía militar informó al medio NL que una mujer estadounidense había sido arrestada en el aeropuerto por posesión de drogas blandas, pero sin confirmar su identidad. Sin embargo, las imágenes difundidas por la artista en las redes sociales la muestran a ella discutiendo con un oficial.

