VIDEOS: Incendios en el norte de Israel tras ataques desde el Líbano
Fuertes incendios arrasan varias localidades en el norte de Israel, luego de los ataques con cohetes y drones efectuados desde el territorio del Líbano este lunes. En la localidad de Kiryat Shmona, donde la mayor parte de los residentes ya han sido evacuados, varias viviendas terminaron en llamas.
This is Kiryat Shmona, a city in Northern Israel, ablaze tonight following another Hezbollah terror attack against Israeli civilians.Where is the outrage?Where are the “Ceasefire Now” people?The world’s hypocrisy is astonishing.#Israelpic.twitter.com/51AOREatWV— Mor Hogeg (@MorHogeg) June 3, 2024
🚨 There are now over 20 large scale fires across the length of the entire northern border of occupied Palestine due to Hezbollah operations yesterday and today. At least 6 settlers have been wounded in the fires in "Kiryat Shmona," which has suffered tens of millions of dollars… pic.twitter.com/3EmWDg5VIT— Dr. Zain Abbadi (@ZainAbbadi11) June 3, 2024
En las redes circulan imágenes del impacto de las llamas en el kibutz Kfar Giladi, situado al norte de Kiryat Shmona. Los incendios también han afectado a las zonas del monte Adir y del kibutz Amiad, y han provocado el cierre del tránsito por las principales carreteras de la región de Galilea. Las fuerzas policiales continúan evacuando a los residentes de las zonas afectadas, mientras los bomberos tratan de combatir el fuego.
כפר גלעדי, כיתת הכוננות מנסים לבלום את האש. דמעות בעיניים. pic.twitter.com/9XwBAgmbIP— שלמה ⛈️ מזג אוויר (@MezgAvirIL) June 3, 2024
Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel.Pray for Israel. pic.twitter.com/Ya9obLjEGE— raz sauber - רז זאובר (@raz_sauber) June 3, 2024
Man I gotta tell you, the Galilee doesn’t look good tonight. Kiryat Shmona, Shlomi, Ami’ad are all burning heavily with 20 massive fires that are still burning.Settlers are angry as the “power” image has been shattered in the face of Hezbollah. pic.twitter.com/RXdsd8LiFi— Arya - آریا 🇮🇷🏴 (@AryJeay) June 3, 2024