El canal internacional
de noticias en español
más visto en el mundo
En vivo
Véanos en TV
Véanos en TV
Esp
Actualidad
PortadaActualidad

VIDEOS: Incendios en el norte de Israel tras ataques desde el Líbano

Publicado:
Las fuerzas policiales están evacuando a la población de las zonas afectadas, mientras los bomberos intentan combatir el fuego.
VIDEOS: Incendios en el norte de Israel tras ataques desde el Líbano
Incendios en el norte de Israel, cerca de Kiryat Shmona, 3 de junio de 2024.Jalaa MAREY / AFP

Fuertes incendios arrasan varias localidades en el norte de Israel, luego de los ataques con cohetes y drones efectuados desde el territorio del Líbano este lunes. En la localidad de Kiryat Shmona, donde la mayor parte de los residentes ya han sido evacuados, varias viviendas terminaron en llamas.

En las redes circulan imágenes del impacto de las llamas en el kibutz Kfar Giladi, situado al norte de Kiryat Shmona. Los incendios también han afectado a las zonas del monte Adir y del kibutz Amiad, y han provocado el cierre del tránsito por las principales carreteras de la región de Galilea. Las fuerzas policiales continúan evacuando a los residentes de las zonas afectadas, mientras los bomberos tratan de combatir el fuego.

comentarios
RT en Español en vivo - TELEVISIÓN GRATIS 24/7

Lo más popular

Biden no quiere ser responsable de la III Guerra Mundial
Una de las mayores economías traslada 100 toneladas de oro desde el extranjero a sus bóvedas nacionales
Pekín advierte sobre "autodestrucción" a cualquiera que se atreva a separar a Taiwán de China
Corea del Norte explica el envío de globos con 15 toneladas de basura al Sur
Misión histórica: China llega al lado oculto de la Luna

Acerca de RT

Aplicación móvil

RT BrasilالعربيةDeutschEnglishFrançaisСрпскиРусскийRTДRUPTLYRussia Beyond
© Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2024. Todos los derechos reservados
18+