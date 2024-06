Sismo de magnitud 4,9 deja 4 muertos y 120 heridos en Irán (VIDEOS, FOTOS)

🚨🇮🇷RESCUE TEAMS DEPLOYED AFTER EARTHQUAKE IN IRANFollowing the magnitude 4.9 earthquake that struck Kashmar county, Razavi Khorasan province, the Iranian Red Crescent Society rapidly deployed teams to help.They sent 5 teams, including sniffer dogs, to support the Helal House… https://t.co/EkilpZhTIupic.twitter.com/crTwXq06nu