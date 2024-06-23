El canal internacional
    Reportan ataques israelíes con proyectiles de fósforo contra el sur del Líbano

    Publicado:

    Un corresponsal del medio libanés Al-Manar ha reportado supuestos ataques israelíes contra las zonas de Al-Azziyah y las ciudades KfarKela y Khiam, ubicadas al sur del Líbano, lo que aún no ha sido confirmado, recoge la agencia Quds. 

    Según esta fuente, las fuerzas israelíes habrían usado más de 30 proyectiles de fósforo, granadas de mortero, bombas, ametralladoras y artillería pesada. En redes sociales han empezado a circular videos de los bombardeos, cuya veracidad aún está por confirmar.

    La agencia palestina asegura que los bombardeos tienen por objetivo encubrir la evacuación de las bajas en las fuerzas del país hebreo, después de que Hamás atacara anteriormente un vehículo militar israelí cerca del distrito Metula, en el norte de Israel.

