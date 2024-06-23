Reportan ataques israelíes con proyectiles de fósforo contra el sur del Líbano
Un corresponsal del medio libanés Al-Manar ha reportado supuestos ataques israelíes contra las zonas de Al-Azziyah y las ciudades KfarKela y Khiam, ubicadas al sur del Líbano, lo que aún no ha sido confirmado, recoge la agencia Quds.
The Israeli army is heavily bombing Kfar Kila, Khiam, and Al Azziyah Hill in southern Lebanon with phosphorous shells to cover up the evacuation of casualties among its soldiers following the targeting of a hostile Israeli military vehicle by the resistance near the Al Metelleh… pic.twitter.com/mTdWqsLOgN— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 23, 2024
Según esta fuente, las fuerzas israelíes habrían usado más de 30 proyectiles de fósforo, granadas de mortero, bombas, ametralladoras y artillería pesada. En redes sociales han empezado a circular videos de los bombardeos, cuya veracidad aún está por confirmar.
In southern Lebanon🇱🇧 , the Israeli army has conducted phosphorus bombardments targeting positions held by Hezbollah in Kafr Kila, Al-Khiam, and Tallet Al-Azziya. These military actions are seen as preparation for an imminent operation aimed at clearing the area of Hezbollah… pic.twitter.com/f65c4wglck— Publius (@atticussmo44842) June 23, 2024
La agencia palestina asegura que los bombardeos tienen por objetivo encubrir la evacuación de las bajas en las fuerzas del país hebreo, después de que Hamás atacara anteriormente un vehículo militar israelí cerca del distrito Metula, en el norte de Israel.