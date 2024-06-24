VIDEOS: Choques entre manifestantes proisraelíes y propalestinos en EE.UU.
Partidarios de Israel y manifestantes propalestinos se enfrentaron este domingo cerca de una sinagoga en la ciudad de Los Ángeles (California, EE.UU.), informan medios locales.
An egg thrown at a pro-Palestine demonstrator. Punches thrown. Bear spray deployed by someone, not sure who yet.Pico-Robertson, Los Angeles, CA. pic.twitter.com/coDehobi0Z— acatwithnews (@ACatWithNews) June 23, 2024
Se precisa que los choques estallaron después de que un grupo de partidarios de Palestina llevaran a cabo una acción de protesta. Como se aprecia en las imágenes difundidas en redes sociales, los manifestantes se peleaban entre sí, se arrojaban huevos y rociaban con gas pimienta a la multitud.
More bear spray deployed, it hit both sides including a photographer who looked to be going through it pretty bad.More punches thrown between pro-Palestine and pro-Israel demonstrators in Pico-Robertson, Los Angeles, CA. pic.twitter.com/aVLaNoNAIu— acatwithnews (@ACatWithNews) June 23, 2024
En los vídeos también se ve a miembros de la Policía y a otras personas intentando intervenir entre las partes, antes de declarar la reunión ilegal, precisa The Times of Israel.
LAPD pushing pro-Palestine demonstrator back. There’s also pro-Israel demonstrators mixed in the crowd.The area directly in front of the synagogue is clear and things are now things are spilled onto Pico.Pico-Robertson, Los Angeles, CA pic.twitter.com/cEQ32J3iAb— acatwithnews (@ACatWithNews) June 23, 2024
Se reporta que los agentes consiguieron separar a los manifestantes a ambos lados de la carretera, aunque las personas siguieron enfrentándose ocasionalmente entre sí.
Things still going on with random moments of violence. I haven’t seen an officer in probably an hour, maybe more.The dueling Palestine/Israel protest now on Doheny and Olympic in LA. pic.twitter.com/OQfxTKphyW— acatwithnews (@ACatWithNews) June 23, 2024