VIDEOS: Choques entre manifestantes proisraelíes y propalestinos en EE.UU.

Publicado:
Los manifestantes se pelearon, se arrojaban huevos y rociaban con gas pimienta a la multitud.
VIDEOS: Choques entre manifestantes proisraelíes y propalestinos en EE.UU.
Imagen ilustrativa.Apu Gomes / Gettyimages.ru

Partidarios de Israel y manifestantes propalestinos se enfrentaron este domingo cerca de una sinagoga en la ciudad de Los Ángeles (California, EE.UU.), informan medios locales

Se precisa que los choques estallaron después de que un grupo de partidarios de Palestina llevaran a cabo una acción de protesta. Como se aprecia en las imágenes difundidas en redes sociales, los manifestantes se peleaban entre sí, se arrojaban huevos y rociaban con gas pimienta a la multitud.

En los vídeos también se ve a miembros de la Policía y a otras personas intentando intervenir entre las partes, antes de declarar la reunión ilegal, precisa The Times of Israel.

Se reporta que los agentes consiguieron separar a los manifestantes a ambos lados de la carretera, aunque las personas siguieron enfrentándose ocasionalmente entre sí.

