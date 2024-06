VIDEO: Boxeador cae, se repone y gana con súbito nocaut que pone a convulsionar a su rival

💣KO OF THE YEAR CONTENDER!!In a wild 1 round fight at the Korakuen Hall, Tyson Koki 王杉康輝 is dropped early by Deok No Yun and barely makes the count. Deok rushes in and tries to finish Koki, but he lands the perfect counter to win the WBO AP Super Middleweight Title! pic.twitter.com/Rn4EtqqcjF