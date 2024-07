Las extraordinarias imágenes grabadas por 'cazatormentas' en el ojo del huracán Beryl

Into the eye of Hurricane #Beryl!This season is in full swing and WP-3D Orion #NOAA42 “Kermit” is gathering data for forecasters from @NHC_Atlantic. These flights also support @NOAA_AOML hurricane research.Visit https://t.co/3phpgKNx0q for the latest forecast & advisories. pic.twitter.com/Uvi4lacAvw