Huracán Beryl azota Jamaica con fuertes vientos y lluvias abundantes (VIDEOS)
Tras su paso por el sur del Caribe, donde dejó seis personas muertas, el huracán Beryl transita en la tarde de este miércoles por la isla de Jamaica, con vientos sostenidos de al menos 220 kilómetros por hora y abundantes precipitaciones, reporta AP.
Things have intensified in Portland within the last hour as Hurricane Beryl draws nearer to Jamaica. 🌪️🇯🇲 Our reporter on the ground is reporting an increase in wind intensity and rainfall.Swipe left for videos from our reporter and readers in Portland. 📹✨#HurricaneBeryl… pic.twitter.com/EMlCyeInC2— Jamaica Observer (@JamaicaObserver) July 3, 2024
85% of homes in #Jamaica are now without power.#HurricaneBeryl is pounding Jamaica with a devastating combination of "life-threatening storm surge". The #Storm is one of the strongest to impact Jamaica in more than 15 years #Huracán#Carriacou#JamaicaBeryl#BerylHurricanepic.twitter.com/c4Pn0E0EHo— know the Unknown (@imurpartha) July 3, 2024
De acuerdo con videos divulgados en las redes sociales, en Kingston, la capital, se registran árboles caídos y calles anegadas a causa de las lluvias.
Happening now in #Kingston, #Jamaica due to #HurricaneBeryl#hurricanepic.twitter.com/lNaNiAqlpZ— David Vega - Chicago | Jacksonville | New York (@tridence) July 3, 2024
Beryl, de categoría 4 en la escala de Saffir-Simpson, ha causado estragos en su paso por Granada y San Vicente y las Granadinas, así como afectaciones en Venezuela. Este jueves se prevé su arribo a la península de Yucatán, en México.