Huracán Beryl azota Jamaica con fuertes vientos y lluvias abundantes (VIDEOS)

Publicado:
La tormenta llegará a la península de Yucatán este jueves.
Huracán Beryl azota Jamaica con fuertes vientos y lluvias abundantes (VIDEOS)
Imagen satelital muestra el huracán Beryl acercándose a Jamaica, el 3 de julio de 2024.NOAA / AFP

Tras su paso por el sur del Caribe, donde dejó seis personas muertas, el huracán Beryl transita en la tarde de este miércoles por la isla de Jamaica, con vientos sostenidos de al menos 220 kilómetros por hora y abundantes precipitaciones, reporta AP.

De acuerdo con videos divulgados en las redes sociales, en Kingston, la capital, se registran árboles caídos y calles anegadas a causa de las lluvias.

Beryl, de categoría 4 en la escala de Saffir-Simpson, ha causado estragos en su paso por Granada y San Vicente y las Granadinas, así como afectaciones en Venezuela. Este jueves se prevé su arribo a la península de Yucatán, en México.

