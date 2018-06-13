X

Mensaje a RT

Nombre * Error message here
Correo electrónico * Error message here
Su comentario *
1 800 Error message here
feedback
EN VIVO
NoticiasViral
Véanos en TV Equipo de RT
Imprimir https://es.rt.com/5wmg
Portada Viral

FOTOS: Un mapache trepa 23 pisos de un rascacielos en EE.UU. y se convierte en tendencia mundial

Publicado: 13 jun 2018 17:45 GMT | Última actualización: 13 jun 2018 17:58 GMT

La valentía del pequeño animal que escaló durante unas 20 horas ha desatado la pasión de miles de usuarios de Twitter.

FOTOS: Un mapache trepa 23 pisos de un rascacielos en EE.UU. y se convierte en tendencia mundial
Evan Frost / AP
Síguenos en Facebook

La valentía de un mapache en Minnesota ha sacudido la opinión pública estadounidense y se ha convertido en el segundo tema principal del día tras la histórica cumbre de Trump y Kim.

El martes por la mañana el animal fue descubierto mientras trepaba por un rascacielos de la ciudad de St. Paul (Minnesota), concretamente la torre UBS. 

Horas después el mamífero ya había escalado 12 pisos y muchos usuarios comenzaban a preguntarse por el destino del animal. Durante la tarde por la Red corría como la pólvora que el intrépido mapache se encontraba por encima del 21.º piso.  

Entonces una filial de la cadena CBS empezó a transmitir los movimientos del animal en vivo. 

Por la noche, los usuarios de Twitter comenzaron a trazar un plan para el rescate del mapache, y hasta un ciudadano estuvo tratando de enviar un dron para salvarlo.

Las organizaciones en defensa de los animales se movilizaron para rescatar al pequeño animal tan pronto como alcanzara la azotea del rascacielos.

Alrededor de las tres de la madrugada los internautas ya compartían la información de que el animal había alcanzado la azotea.

Por fin, se supo que el animal picó en una trampa con comida para gatos y que fue rescatado con éxito. Está sano y salvo. El bravo mapache subió los 23 pisos sin agua ni alimentos.

En el estado de Minesota viven alrededor de un millón de mapaches, que están acostumbrados a vivir cerca de los humanos en su búsqueda de alimento. Los mapaches pueden escalar fácilmente gracias a sus fuertes extremidades, pero es muy raro que se suban a edificios tan altos y a plena luz del día, dado que son animales nocturnos, explica el periódico Star Tribute. 

Después de saberse que la historia terminaba con final feliz, los internautas han empezado a lanzar memes en homenaje al mamífero. 

Etiquetas:

Suscríbete a nuestro canal en YouTube

Lo más popular

  • Artículos
  • Videos

Artículos

Videos

RT en 3D
NOTICIAS A FONDO

Últimas noticias

© Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2018. Todos los derechos reservados
18+

Este sitio web utiliza cookies, puede obtener más información aquí

Aceptar Cookies