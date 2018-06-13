FOTOS: Un mapache trepa 23 pisos de un rascacielos en EE.UU. y se convierte en tendencia mundial
La valentía del pequeño animal que escaló durante unas 20 horas ha desatado la pasión de miles de usuarios de Twitter.
La valentía de un mapache en Minnesota ha sacudido la opinión pública estadounidense y se ha convertido en el segundo tema principal del día tras la histórica cumbre de Trump y Kim.
El martes por la mañana el animal fue descubierto mientras trepaba por un rascacielos de la ciudad de St. Paul (Minnesota), concretamente la torre UBS.
SOMEONE PLEASE RESCUE #mprracoon!!! 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZxBXDBoOzB— Kristina Hernandez (@TheFactsKris) 12 июня 2018 г.
My picture from the 13th floor around noon. Hope he makes it down OK! #mprraccoonpic.twitter.com/gfVWysn9iO— Ben (@Johnson88Ben) 12 июня 2018 г.
Horas después el mamífero ya había escalado 12 pisos y muchos usuarios comenzaban a preguntarse por el destino del animal. Durante la tarde por la Red corría como la pólvora que el intrépido mapache se encontraba por encima del 21.º piso.
Perhaps it's a silly question but, surely they have their windows washed- why cant you get an animal control person with a window washer and get him down? #mprraccoon He's tired, cold, malnourished and a baby! It's not too scary. He obviously wants to come inside. pic.twitter.com/PmbdbbJK0I— Fiona Adorno (@FionaAdorno) 13 июня 2018 г.
He is on the ledge on our floor. He seems to be doing well. We’ve been told that the building has live traps on the roof and are trying to get him to go up there. We all just have to keep our fingers crossed.. #mprraccoonpic.twitter.com/HY1PkuFKz0— Paige Donnelly law (@donnelly_law) 12 июня 2018 г.
The #mprraccoon is doing a little grooming now that he's a social media star. You know, on a 23rd floor window ledge. @MPRnewspic.twitter.com/pGcwh7OJ6L— Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) 12 июня 2018 г.
Entonces una filial de la cadena CBS empezó a transmitir los movimientos del animal en vivo.
The #mprraccoon is the perfect 2018 metaphor. pic.twitter.com/rsgKwyPlHg— Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) June 12, 2018
The drama continues on the live stream! Go to the feed! #mprraccoon#mprracoon 🦝🐾🏢😬https://t.co/uBHTw1yI1F ~:> pic.twitter.com/OujusKLL2Z— DaytonCharityChicken (@CharityChicken) 13 июня 2018 г.
Por la noche, los usuarios de Twitter comenzaron a trazar un plan para el rescate del mapache, y hasta un ciudadano estuvo tratando de enviar un dron para salvarlo.
Las organizaciones en defensa de los animales se movilizaron para rescatar al pequeño animal tan pronto como alcanzara la azotea del rascacielos.
Alrededor de las tres de la madrugada los internautas ya compartían la información de que el animal había alcanzado la azotea.
At around 12:30 am PST #mprracoon made it to the top and over onto the roof of the @UBS building in St. Paul. He sprinted up the corner of the building like a pro pic.twitter.com/ge2ujaZBR0— Justin Sullivan (@sullyfoto) 13 июня 2018 г.
He made it! ICYMI, #mprracoon made it to the top of the UBS Tower. Now, we're waiting to find out if he's safe. @ElleryTV is there and will have updates throughout Sunrise! https://t.co/6QV4pbOmVG— KARE 11 (@kare11) 13 июня 2018 г.
Por fin, se supo que el animal picó en una trampa con comida para gatos y que fue rescatado con éxito. Está sano y salvo. El bravo mapache subió los 23 pisos sin agua ni alimentos.
OMG #mprracoon MADE IT!!! <3 <3 <3 <3 <3pic.twitter.com/KglG2xuawd— Anon2World 🏴Ⓐ (@Anon2earth) 13 июня 2018 г.
After a delicious meal of soft cat food, #mprraccoon has been caught and will be picked up by Wildlife Management. Goodbye friend! pic.twitter.com/twcBPpjOQk— UBS Plaza (@ubs_plaza) 13 июня 2018 г.
En el estado de Minesota viven alrededor de un millón de mapaches, que están acostumbrados a vivir cerca de los humanos en su búsqueda de alimento. Los mapaches pueden escalar fácilmente gracias a sus fuertes extremidades, pero es muy raro que se suban a edificios tan altos y a plena luz del día, dado que son animales nocturnos, explica el periódico Star Tribute.
Después de saberse que la historia terminaba con final feliz, los internautas han empezado a lanzar memes en homenaje al mamífero.
if that poor raccoon can climb all the way to the roof then i can make it through college #mprraccoon— ｓｈｅｌｂｙ (@shelbyyvonneee) 13 июня 2018 г.
Time cover this year #mprraccoonpic.twitter.com/AyVvMfytLt— Will Dollinger (@willdollinger) 13 июня 2018 г.
