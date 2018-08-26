Miles de años en un solo 'brochazo': Un artista muestra cómo hemos cambiado el planeta (FOTOS)
David Ambarzumjan, de 19 años, ya ha ganado popularidad en las redes por sus obras surrealistas.
David Ambarzumjan, un artista de 19 años de origen armenio afincado en Munich (Alemania) y conocido por sus obras surrealistas, crea cuadros llamativos que muestran cómo la actividad humana ha cambiado para siempre nuestro planeta.
Ambarzumjan publica en su cuenta de Instagram imágenes de su nuevo proyecto 'Pinceladas en el tiempo' ('Brushstrokes in time', en inglés), con el que pretende mostrar cómo las fuerzas de la naturaleza y, sobre todo, los humanos, han cambiado la faz de Tierra.
"Human Nature" - #BrushstrokesinTime oil on 70x50cm mdf panel • The whole series started out with the idea of showing the beautiful and sometimes scary effects nature and us humans have on this planet over time. This concept hast been on my mind for over a year and i‘m so happy that i finally got to make it real. Let me know what you think! Personally, while it’s astonishing what we managed to achieve in just a couple of centuries, it’s just as important to remember at what cost. • The painting won’t be auctioned off, but there are prints available (link in bio) Stay tuned for a behind the scenes look on the process of this piece over the next few days! Also, new miniature paintings are coming soon!
Junto con imágenes de sus cuadros, el artista publica videos 'time lapse' que muestran el proceso de la creación de obras.
En uno de sus cuadros, que forma parte de una serie de miniaturas, se aprecia "la belleza y variedad de nuestro planeta en contraste con el vacío negro y frío del espacio, donde todo se originó", explica el propio artista.
- UP FOR AUCTION: "Coastline - #BrushstrokesinTime" oil on 20x20cm mdf panel with a cradled pine wood frame. • To participate, please comment your bid in USD on this post. The person with the highest bid on 8PM UTC, Thursday the 17th of May 2018 will receive this original painting. The starting price is $25 (including international shipping) Payment via Paypal only (USD or Euro) • This is the first miniature painting in the #BrushstrokesinTime series to be auctioned off. If you ever considered purchasing an original, this is your best chance! If everything works out, I will do a regular thing where you’ll get an auction every week or so. Thank you for your support! 🙏🏼✨☺️ • (Please note: the comments are not always in chronological order, so please make sure to check all the comments before placing your bid)
Paralelamente, el joven crea cuadros más grandes para crear cómo la humanidad cambió la Tierra de una manera "a veces hermosa, pero también devastadora". El artista confesó que estuvo meditando más de un año sobre la idea de esta llamativa serie.
- UP FOR AUCTION: "Pacify" - #BrushstrokesinTime oil on 20x20cm mdf panel with a cradled pine wood frame. • To participate, please comment your bid in USD on this post. The person with the highest bid on 8PM UTC, Thursday the 9th of August 2018 will receive this original painting. The starting price is $25 (including international shipping) Payment via Paypal only (USD or Euro) • If you ever considered purchasing an original painting, this is your chance! You decide how much you want to spend on it! • PLEASE NOTE: the comments are not always in a chronological order, so please make sure to check all the comments before placing your bid!