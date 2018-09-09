X

Lluvia de dinero: Un club de fútbol arroja billetes sobre sus hinchas desde un helicóptero (VIDEO)

Publicado: 9 sep 2018 19:29 GMT

De esta manera el equipo estadounidense intenta atraer a más público a sus partidos.

En el descanso de un partido de la USL, la segunda división de fútbol de Estados Unidos, el club Las Vegas Lights organizó una acción para los hinchas arrojando 5.000 dólares desde un helicóptero.

De esta manera, el club pretende atraer a más público a sus partidos.

Las Vegas Lights es considerado el equipo más extravagante de Estados Unidos. En abril, fueron patrocinados por una farmacia local que vende marihuana.

Las mascotas del equipo son dos llamas: Dotti y Dolly.

Y tienen emoticones en su uniforme.

