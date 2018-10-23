Conducta inapropiada: Expulsan al vocalista de Red Hot Chili Peppers de un partido de la NBA (VIDEO)
Anthony Kiedis no pudo contenerse ante la intensidad de la pelea entre los Lakers y los Rockets.
Anthony Kiedis, vocalista de la célebre banda de rock estadounidense Red Hot Chili Peppers, fue expulsado este sábado de un partido de la NBA tras proferir alaridos contra Chris Paul, jugador de los Rockets, cuando este abandonaba el juego contra los Lakers por causa de una trifulca durante el partido.
Kiedis intentó incluso acercarse al jugador, pero finalmente fue escoltado por guardias de seguridad. Al momento de ser expulsado del juego, les mostró el dedo medio a los asistentes de los Rockets y al propio jugador.
AK (Anthony Kiedis) from Red Hot Chilie Peppers should of gotten kicked out the game for yelling profanities and flipping the bird to Chris Paul and the #Rockets staff. This is unacceptable @Lakers if this was a regular joe/fan he would of got kicked out the building. #NBApic.twitter.com/ntSAGhlNku— deх (вall dnт lιe)🎙 (@balldntlie) October 21, 2018
Culminado el partido, otro integrante de la banda, Flea, también presente, compartió en Instagram sus impresiones sobre los sucesos del sábado. Dijo que a pesar de que el juego "se volvió loco al final", se sintió "satisfecho" con el partido. "Realmente amo con todo mi corazón el baloncesto", afirmó.
At the lakers game last night with my dear brother. It Got crazy at the end, but man I get so satisfied, deeply drinking in the depth and beauty of the game. People operating at a high level in so many dimensions. Cerebral, physical, spiritual, emotional, unspoken and telepathic communication. I truly love basketball with my ❤️❤️❤️ this photo by my brethren @atibaphoto