Conducta inapropiada: Expulsan al vocalista de Red Hot Chili Peppers de un partido de la NBA (VIDEO)

Publicado: 23 oct 2018 00:03 GMT

Anthony Kiedis no pudo contenerse ante la intensidad de la pelea entre los Lakers y los Rockets.

Conducta inapropiada: Expulsan al vocalista de Red Hot Chili Peppers de un partido de la NBA (VIDEO)
Anthony Kiedis grita al jugador Chris Paul durante un partido de la NBA entre los Lakers y los Rockets, 20 de octubre 2018
Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Reuters
Anthony Kiedis, vocalista de la célebre banda de rock estadounidense Red Hot Chili Peppers, fue expulsado este sábado de un partido de la NBA tras proferir alaridos contra Chris Paul, jugador de los Rockets, cuando este abandonaba el juego contra los Lakers por causa de una trifulca durante el partido. 

Kiedis intentó incluso acercarse al jugador, pero finalmente fue escoltado por guardias de seguridad. Al momento de ser expulsado del juego, les mostró el dedo medio a los asistentes de los Rockets y al propio jugador.

Culminado el partido, otro integrante de la banda, Flea, también presente, compartió en Instagram sus impresiones sobre los sucesos del sábado. Dijo que a pesar de que el juego "se volvió loco al final", se sintió "satisfecho" con el partido. "Realmente amo con todo mi corazón el baloncesto", afirmó. 

