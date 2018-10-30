"Imágenes de Quasimodo": Boxeador sufre una impactante lesión en el ojo durante una pelea
El sueco Anthony Yigit tuvo que retirarse del combate ante el bielorruso Iván Baránchik en el séptimo round por decisión del médico.
El boxeador sueco Anthony Yigit tuvo que retirarse el sábado de la pelea ante el bielorruso Iván Baránchik por el título mundial superligero de la Federación Internacional de Boxeo (FIB) tras sufrir una espeluznante inflamación en un ojo que se le cerró totalmente. El combate terminó en el séptimo asalto por decisión del médico encargado de controlar la salud de los deportistas.
El púgil sueco mostró luego la impactante lesión a través de sus redes sociales. "El ojo está bien (se ve peor de lo que está). Recibí un par de puntos por encima de la ceja por un corte, me drenaron la sangre de la oreja y también tuve una pequeña fractura en la mandíbula durante el quinto asalto", explicó Yigit en su Instagram junto a la foto de su ojo, agregando que fue "una dura noche de sábado".
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Well, that didn't go as planned.. The gameplan was to be competitive in the first couple rounds but keep the distance and then take over in the latter rounds. I got drawn in to unnecessary fights with him and that's where he wanted me. I was down 2 rounds with two of the judges scorecards and one judge had it even, coming in to the 8th round. With 5 more rounds to go I was quite certain I could've flipped it. The eye is ok (looks worse than it is), got a couple of stitches above the eyebrow from a cut, drained blood from my ear and also got a small fracture in my jaw in the 5th round. A tough Saturday night, in other words. I just want to say thank you to everyone who's been supporting me and cheering for me. I hope you enjoyed my fight even though it didn't go my way but I will come back stronger. Love you all! ❤️
En su cuenta de Twitter agradeció a todos "por comentar las imágenes de Quasimodo", añadiendo que "nada está dañado ni alrededor ni en el ojo" y que únicamente "está grotescamente hinchado". Además, señaló que "el doctor que detuvo la pelea hizo su trabajo y lo hizo bien".
Don't know what to think about this picture being the reason I'm famous on the internets but thank you all for commenting Quasimodo pictures. Nothing is damaged around or in the eye. It's just grotesquely swollen. Also, doctor stopping the fight did his job and he did it well.👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/SGMypXgLyD— Anthony Yigit (@DigYigit) 29 октября 2018 г.