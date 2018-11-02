¿Jennifer López o San Judas Tadeo? La Red envuelve a la actriz con una ola de comparaciones
La actriz posa con una capa verde y las comparaciones con el popular santo no se hicieron esperar.
Considerado el patrón de las causas desesperadas, San Judas Tadeo es un santo muy venerado en México cuyo día se celebra a lo grande cada 28 de octubre.
Sin embargo, ahora parecen haberse multiplicado sus adeptos, después de que la cantante y actriz Jennifer López apareciera ataviada únicamente con una capa verde, lo que la confiere un aspecto similar al santo.
Todo comenzó con una sesión de fotos para la revista InStyle, en cuya portada de diciembre aparecerá López.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Jennifer Lopez is at the top of her game – and she knows it. After working her famous booty off for nearly 30 years, she’s not afraid to celebrate her success. She covers our December issue in @MaisonValentino couture. Read her full interview at the link in bio! I Photographed by @Anthony.Maule; Styled by @JuliePelipas
La misma revista compartió la imagen de la actriz, lo que hizo despertar las comparaciones en Twitter.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
@JLo was a forerunner in the trend of embracing curvier body types, but she insists that body image isn’t something she ever thought much about. “I didn’t realize what I was doing — I was just being myself. In my family, curves were glorified and part of the culture. It was just like ‘Jennifer has a big butt, and it’s good.’” Not only good, but also culture-changing. She says her friend @KimKardashian once told her that she wore a “What would J.Lo do?” bracelet! 🔥Read the full profile at the link in bio. I Photographed by @Anthony.Maule; Styled by @JuliePelipas
Bastaron solo unas horas para que comenzaran a establecerse las comparaciones en redes sociales.
Qué cambiado está San Judas. pic.twitter.com/HKXrXA9NU1— Dios (@Dios_Padre) 31 de octubre de 2018
Qué raro San Judas Tadeo. https://t.co/sTUZWysCEl— 「 cable 」† (@cablepops) 31 de octubre de 2018
También para que San Judas Tadeo sumara nuevos 'creyentes'.
Tu San Judas // Mi San Judas pic.twitter.com/Zwf3z5ropu— Angel Moreno (@imorenoa) 31 de octubre de 2018
Me declaro devota de San Judas, de este San judas 🤤 pic.twitter.com/giD0dxwPZO— Infame (@_infame__) 1 de noviembre de 2018