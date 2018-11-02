X

Un hombre abre fuego durante una clase de yoga en EE.UU.
¿Jennifer López o San Judas Tadeo? La Red envuelve a la actriz con una ola de comparaciones

Publicado: 2 nov 2018 23:01 GMT

La actriz posa con una capa verde y las comparaciones con el popular santo no se hicieron esperar.

Jennifer López a su llegada a los American Music Awards en Los Ángeles, el 9 de octubre de 2018.
Mike Blake / Reuters
Considerado el patrón de las causas desesperadas, San Judas Tadeo es un santo muy venerado en México cuyo día se celebra a lo grande cada 28 de octubre.

Sin embargo, ahora parecen haberse multiplicado sus adeptos, después de que la cantante y actriz Jennifer López apareciera ataviada únicamente con una capa verde, lo que la confiere un aspecto similar al santo.

Todo comenzó con una sesión de fotos para la revista InStyle, en cuya portada de diciembre aparecerá López.

La misma revista compartió la imagen de la actriz, lo que hizo despertar las comparaciones en Twitter.

Bastaron solo unas horas para que comenzaran a establecerse las comparaciones en redes sociales.

También para que San Judas Tadeo sumara nuevos 'creyentes'.

