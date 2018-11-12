La NASA comparte un espectacular paisaje invernal que recuerda a 'la gran ola de Kanagawa'
La NASA ha publicado en su cuenta de Instagram una impresionante imagen en la que se aprecia el río de Dniéper fluyendo en medio de un majestuoso paisaje nevado en el norte de Kiev, la capital de Ucrania.
La foto fue subida a la Red por un astronauta francés de la Agencia Espacial Europea, Thomas Pesquet. "Los paisajes invernales son también mágicos desde la Estación Espacial Internacional: este río al norte de Kiev me recuerda una pintura de Hokusai", escribió junto a la imagen, refiriéndose a 'La gran ola de Kanagawa', del gran maestro japonés Katsushika Hokusai.
Here's a look at the majestic beauty of snow, as seen from space. ❄️This photo shows curling snow drifts magnified by the terrain around the 1,400 mile Dnieper River, flowing from Russia to the Black Sea. @EuropeanSpaceAgency astronaut @thom_astro, a member of the Expedition 50 crew, captured this image from the @iss on Feb. 9, 2017, saying, "winter landscapes are also magical from the International Space Station: this river north of Kiev reminds me of a Hokusai painting." Each day, the International Space Station completes 16 orbits of our home planet as the crew conducts important science and research. Crew members on the space station photograph the Earth from their unique perspective, hovering 200 miles above us, documenting Earth from space. This record is crucial to how we see the planet changing over time, from human-caused changes like urban growth, to natural dynamic events such as hurricanes, and volcanic eruptions. Credits: NASA/ESA/Thomas Pesquet #nasa #space #snow #winter #astronaut #picoftheday #spacestation
