Un híbrido entre una tigresa y un león es el felino más grande del mundo (VIDEO)
Dos conservacionistas de animales mostraron cómo pasean a un ligre de 340 kilogramos.
Mike Holston y Kody Antle, estadounidenses conservacionistas de animales, han mostrado en un video cómo sacan a dar un paseo a un ejemplar del ligre, un híbrido entre un león y una tigresa, considerado el felino más grande del mundo.
El animal en cuestión se llama Apollo y tiene cinco años de edad. Este habitante del Myrtle Beach Safari en el estado de Carolina del Sur, de 340 kilogramos de peso y de un tamaño impresionante, ha sido comparado con los prehistóricos tigres dientes de sable, reporta The Daily Mail. Según señala Mike Holston, este enorme animal "comería cualquier cosa a la vista".
Over 900 lbs and nearly 12’ tall. 6’tall on all fours. Ligers are 100% natural. It shows in up in genetics testing of there lineage, all lions share tiger dna and all tigers share lion dna. The two animals have bred for hundreds of thousands of years in the wild. It’s only now that the vast historical territory of lion and tigers overlapping into each other’s habitats has been destroyed for them by us that this ended . We are not talking about ancient common ancestor of lions and tigers we are talking about recent markers in the Genicts code showing recent mixing of lions and tigers over the last few thousand years showing the production of ligers and that the liger survivors went on to integrate into the permanent gene pool of all modern lions and tigers relatively recently not millions of years ago. Some good published science on the subject can be found here https://www.google.com/amp/s/phys.org/news/2017-07-genome-clues-history-big-cats.amp if it’s not by published by trained scientists and is on the Net is mostly 1/2 truths and propaganda by slactivists. Be nice ✌🏻❤️. 100 years ago Overlapping Lion and Tiger Territories 1900: Russia, Soviet Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkey, Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, China, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bangladesh.
En general, los ligres miden hasta cuatro metros y alcanzan los 500 kilogramos de peso, superando en tamaño a sus padres, león y tigresa. Estas criaturas solo se encuentran en cautiverio ―ya que tanto los tigres como los leones viven en distintos hábitats― y se presume que hay solo cerca de 100 ejemplares en el mundo. La mayoría de ellos se encuentran en EE.UU. y China.
Además, el medio destaca que Apollo y sus hermanos llegaron a ser los primeros ligres blancos del mundo.