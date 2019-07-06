FOTO: Bautizan en Windsor a Archie, hijo del príncipe Enrique y Meghan Markle
El primer hijo de los duques de Sussex fue bautizado en una ceremonia privada en el castillo de Windsor.
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, el primogénito del príncipe Enrique del Reino Unido y Meghan Markle, fue bautizado este sábado en la capilla privada del castillo de Windsor en una misa oficiada por el arzobispo de Canterbury, Justin Welby. La cuenta oficial de los duques de Sussex en Instagram publicó las fotografías oficiales, captadas en el día de ese evento por el fotógrafo de moda Chris Allerton.
"El duque y la duquesa de Sussex están muy felices de compartir la alegría de este día con miembros del público que les han apoyado increíblemente desde el nacimiento de su hijo. Les agradecen su amabilidad al dar la bienvenida a su primer hijo y celebrar este momento especial", reza el mensaje de los duques de Sussex.
En el retrato oficial, Meghan, Enrique y Archie, ahora de dos meses de edad, aparecen rodeados por miembros de la familia real, entre ellos el príncipe Carlos, la duquesa de Cornualles, Camilla, y los duques de Cambridge. La madre de Meghan, Doria Ragland, también asistió al evento.
No se ha hecho pública una lista completa de los invitados, ni tampoco los nombres de los padrinos, pero Jane Fellowes y Sarah McCorquodale, hermanas de la difunta princesa de Gales, Diana, también aparecen en la fotografía oficial tomada el día del bautizo.
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal