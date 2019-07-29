Meghan Markle será editora invitada de Vogue y dedicará la portada de septiembre a las mujeres "que redefinen el mundo para mejor"
La duquesa de Sussex se centró en "un tema de inclusión e inspiración" y en atraer la atención a "lo que nos conecta en lugar de lo que nos divide", señala la revista.
La esposa del príncipe Enrique, Meghan Markle, fue nombrada editora invitada de la versión británica de la biblia de la moda, Vogue. De esta manera, la duquesa de Sussex se ha convertido en el primer miembro de la familia real en editar la revista.
Markle será la primera editora invitada de un número de septiembre en los 103 años de historia de British Vogue, anunció el redactor jefe de la revista, Edward Enninfu, quien desveló en su Instagram la portada de la publicación, que saldrá a la venta el próximo 2 de agosto.
"Durante los últimos meses, la duquesa y yo hemos estado trabajando juntos en este proyecto de pasión compartida: dedicar la mayor edición del año de British Vogue a todas las mujeres notables que están redefiniendo nuestro mundo para mejor", escribió Enninfu.
Markle decidió colocar en la portada los retratos de quince mujeres que admira, entre ellas celebridades, políticas y activistas conocidas por defender la diversidad y los derechos humanos y "por las poderosas y positivas diferencias que están haciendo en el mundo".
Entre estas mujeres "creadoras de cambios" figuran la primera ministra de Nueva Zelanda, Jacinda Ardern, la joven activista por el cambio climático Greta Thunberg, la reconocida actriz estadoundiense Jane Fonda, la activista por la salud mental y modelo Adwoa Aboah o la actriz transgénero Laverne Cox.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
I am thrilled to reveal the cover of the September 2019 issue of @BritishVogue – and to introduce you to the bold, brilliant and inspirational woman who has guest edited it with me: HRH The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal. For the past few months, the Duchess and I have been working together on this shared passion project: to dedicate British Vogue’s biggest issue of the year to all the remarkable women who are redefining our world for the better. We have called it – and them – our #ForcesForChange. The story begins with this cover, starring 15 changemakers, all titans in their respective fields, who have been personally selected by the Duchess and myself for the powerful and positive differences they are making in our world. The 16th slot will appear as a mirror on the printed cover, and was included at the special request of the Duchess to show that you – that all of us, in fact – are part of this moment too. It’s been a real labour of love and I feel very humbled today to be able to finally unveil it to the world. Read about how the Duchess became the first guest editor of the September issue in the magazine’s 103-year history at Vogue.co.uk now, and discover the full cover story in the new issue, on newsstands Friday 2 August. Photographed by @TheRealPeterLindbergh, with fashion editors @Edward_Enninful and @TheRealGraceCoddington, hair by @BartPumpkin and @SergeNormant, make-up by @TheValGarland and @Diane.Kendal, nails by @LorraineVGriffin and @YukoTsuchihashi. Starring: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington
"Su alteza real, la duquesa de Sussex, es la primera editora invitada para la edición de septiembre de British Vogue y durante los últimos siete meses ha trabajado para crear un tema de inclusión e inspiración, centrándose en lo que nos conecta en lugar de lo que nos divide", escribió la cuenta oficial de los duques de Sussex en Instagram al tiempo que compartía un video promocional de la publicación.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
A sneak peek of the #ForcesForChange video for the September Issue of @BritishVogue. Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the first Guest Editor for British Vogue’s September Issue and for the last seven months has worked to create an issue of inclusivity and inspiration, focusing on what connects us rather than what divides us. Fifteen women were chosen for the cover including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who generously lent her time to support The Duchess in this important issue. The women first met last autumn during Their Royal Highness’ official tour of New Zealand. Above, PM Ardern says: “One change that I’ve noticed over the course of my career, is just how polarised the world is now. I do think there is a solution to that though, and that’s ultimately us coming back to the humanity that we all share." Thank you PM Ardern for being an amazing force for change. For more details on this special project, please see previous post and stay tuned for more updates throughout the week.
Pero no todo fueron parabienes. Así, el diario Daily Mail citó a varios comentaristas que criticaron a la duquesa por promover a sus amistades e involucrarse en política.