FOTOS: Avistan en África una cebra con puntos en lugar de rayas

I know many of you have seen a stripped #zebra 🦓 on #safari or in a zoo, but how many of you have seen this rare polka dotted beauty in the wild? Photographed in Masai Mara recently, this zebra calf is one of a kind in the African wilderness.

