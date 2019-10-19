X

Mensaje a RT

Nombre * Error message here
Correo electrónico * Error message here
Su comentario *
1 800 Error message here
feedback
EN VIVO
NoticiasViral
Véanos en TV Equipo de RT
Imprimir https://es.rt.com/738x
Portada Viral

VIDEOS: Lady Gaga se cae del escenario al treparse sobre un admirador

Publicado: 19 oct 2019 02:23 GMT

Durante un concierto en Las Vegas el 17 de octubre todos vieron cómo cayó una estrella, aunque no fue la ocasión para pedir un deseo. La cantante Lady Gaga tumbó el 'show' al sufrir una aparatosa caída desde el escenario. La artista se dejó llevar con un admirador al que se trepó en una especie de baile picante, pero este no logró sostener el 'peso de la fama' y perdió el equilibrio junto con la celebridad. Lady Gaga aterrizó de espaldas y procedió con el concierto.

VIDEOS: Lady Gaga se cae del escenario al treparse sobre un admirador
Lady Gaga, Los Ángeles, el 10 de febrero de 2019.
Mike Blake / Reuters
Síguenos en Facebook

RT

Etiquetas:

Suscríbete a nuestra cuenta de Instagram

Suscríbete

Lo más popular

  • Artículos
  • Videos

Artículos

Videos

Últimas noticias

© Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2019. Todos los derechos reservados
18+

Este sitio web utiliza cookies, puede obtener más información aquí

Aceptar Cookies