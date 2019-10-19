VIDEOS: Lady Gaga se cae del escenario al treparse sobre un admirador
Durante un concierto en Las Vegas el 17 de octubre todos vieron cómo cayó una estrella, aunque no fue la ocasión para pedir un deseo. La cantante Lady Gaga tumbó el 'show' al sufrir una aparatosa caída desde el escenario. La artista se dejó llevar con un admirador al que se trepó en una especie de baile picante, pero este no logró sostener el 'peso de la fama' y perdió el equilibrio junto con la celebridad. Lady Gaga aterrizó de espaldas y procedió con el concierto.
Lady Gaga quickly reassured the crowd after falling off the stage with a fan at a concert in Las Vegas, Thursday, October 17.— The Voice of America (@VOANews) October 18, 2019
The singer had playfully jumped on the exuberant fan who had climbed on stage, and the pair both accidentally stumbled off of it. (Reuters) pic.twitter.com/p09k0xJH5G
Holy shit Lady Gaga just fell right in front of me pic.twitter.com/4AUZNXjiNl— ash hole (@idkpinecone) 18 de octubre de 2019