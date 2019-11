FOTO: Corre 14 km cargado con su equipo policial y salva una vida antes de declararse

SWAT Sgt. Mike Nowacki and his fiancé Ofc. Erin Gubala talked to the press today about Nowacki’s actions in saving the life of a woman who was in cardiac arrest at the @HotChocolate15k this weekend. After saving a life, he ran to Ofc. Gubala to propose to her! #CPDMediaCarpic.twitter.com/SpgJbd9aCz