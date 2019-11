VIDEO: Así obligan a burros a transportar turistas obesos cuesta arriba en Grecia

@pamfoundation HELP! The suffering continues for donkeys & mules on Santorini 💔 They’re beaten with sticks, denied water in the heat, & forced to climb up & down 500+ steps every day for tourist rides 😥 Urge the Greek government to STOP this now! https://t.co/QOY4v8hVObpic.twitter.com/t5Dxr4mZ8w