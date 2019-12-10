En vivo
FOTOS: Árbol de Navidad decorado con artículos confiscados engalana el aeropuerto de Vilna

Publicado:
El 'didáctico' árbol navideño fue montado por los agentes de seguridad en el aeropuerto de la capital lituana.
FOTOS: Árbol de Navidad decorado con artículos confiscados engalana el aeropuerto de Vilna
Instagram / @vilnius_kaunas_palanga_airport

Con evidente creatividad, los agentes de seguridad del aeropuerto de Vilna, capital de Lituania, le han dado un giro a la antigua tradición de engalanar con juguetes los árboles navideños, al montar uno especial cubierto con artículos confiscados a los pasajeros, según se puede ver en varias fotos publicadas en la red social Instagram.

Básicamente, el árbol está 'cubierto' con innumerables tijeras, que son los artículos que se confiscan a los pasajeros con más frecuencia.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

We are certain that you have seen many different Christmas trees - natural, modern, innovative, and simply quirky. We can guarantee - you haven't seen anything like this. With the winter travel season well under way, the Aviation security officers at Vilnius Airport opted for an unusual take on the Christmas classic, aiming to send an educational message on the importance of aviation security. Using items that are prohibited to carry in hand luggage and which were taken away from passengers during screening, the lads at the Aviation security unit of Lithuania's main airport created a truly unique educational masterpiece. With knives, scissors, lighters, blades and all other sorts of dangerous goods on it - this Christmas tree has it all. So if you don't want your personal, yet prohibited, belongings to land on our next year's Christmas tree - better check out the baggage requirements before you pack for your next flight. Safe travels! ———————————————————————— #christmas #xmas #christmastree #aviation #security #aviationsecurity #airportsecurity #vilnius #airport #vilniusairport #vnoairport #vilniausorouostas #orouostas #kaledos #kalėdos #kaleduegle #kaledueglute #kalėdųeglė #airportlife #airportsofinstagram #airportlovers #aviation #aviacija #keliones #lietuvosorouostai #lithuanianairports

Публикация от Lithuanian Airports (@vilnius_kaunas_palanga_airport)

También aparecen cuchillos, encendedores, envases con líquidos, termómetros de mercurio, etc.

Vale señalar que este árbol es solo una forma original de recordarles a los pasajeros lo que no se debe llevar a bordo del avión. Tal como en muchos aeropuertos del mundo, el de Vilna tiene también un árbol de Navidad clásico.

RT

