Cadena de restaurantes vende por 120.000 dólares un sándwich al estilo "cinta adhesiva sobre lienzo"

🚨ATTENTION🚨Tampa’s finest piece of art work is on display at TPD. The cities most elite artist, @ChiefDugan created this one of a kind piece,”Sgt. Donut”. Asking price $200,000Who will be our highest bidder?Bidding starts at $10! “Ten dollars ,twenty dollars do we hear $30? pic.twitter.com/6S0lNPkRtM