En vivo
Véanos en TV
Véanos en TV
Esp
  • La Secretaría de Salud de México emite un aviso epidemiológico sobre el brote de coronavirus
    • Viral
    PortadaViral

    FOTOS: Un 'instagramer' se hace viral al crear pantalones 'multiuso' y otros "inventos innecesarios"

    Publicado:
    La inverosímil pieza de ropa cuenta con un bolsillo trasero extragrande para llevar en él todo lo necesario a lo largo de un día.
    FOTOS: Un 'instagramer' se hace viral al crear pantalones 'multiuso' y otros "inventos innecesarios"
    Imagen ilustrativaPixabay / congerdesign

    A Matty Benedetto no le convence lo cotidiano sino lo inusual. Por eso creó unos pantalones con un bolsillo trasero extragrande, para llevar en él todo lo necesario a lo largo de un día, según lo anunció en una publicación realizada el pasado domingo en una página de Instagram bautizada como 'Inventos innecesarios'.

    "¡A veces uno es realmente mejor que dos! Ese es exactamente el caso de nuestra nueva línea de pantalones tejanos, con un enorme bolsillo que se extiende por todo su trasero", reza el mensaje. "Meta todo lo imprescindible para un día entero, sin importar cuál sea su horario", continúa la publicación.

    En las imágenes compartidas se observa a Benedetto llevando esos pantalones con distintos objetos. En una de ellas se ve al joven con un bocadillo, una tablet, unas gafas y un peine en el bolsillo trasero, mientras que en otras lleva varias latas de cerveza, un portátil e incluso un martillo.

    Esa misma cuenta de Instagram, que tiene más de 400.000 seguidores, publica otros inverosímiles inventos ideados por Benedetto. Desde una micromaleta del tamaño de un móvil hasta una almohada que te permite respirar poniéndotela encima del rostro, y todo ello pasando por una alfombrilla de baño con la cara de Mark Zuckerberg.

    Si te ha gustado, ¡compártelo con tus amigos!

    RT

    Lo más popular

    Una remota isla de Irlanda busca dos personas dispuestas a mudarse con todo pagado para trabajar allí (pero hay un problema)
    Científicos planean bombardear con rayos cósmicos la Gran Pirámide de Guiza para confirmar la existencia de una 'cámara' oculta
    Pompeo: "La estrategia para derrocar a Maduro ya está en marcha y está funcionando"
    Confirman en EE.UU. un primer caso del nuevo coronavirus que ya ha dejado 6 muertos en China
    "¡Es un fraude!": Miss Colombia denuncia en pleno escenario la corrupción en el Miss Global
    Twitter

    Acerca de RT

    Aplicación móvil

    EnglishРусскийالعربيةDeutschFrançais
    © Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2020. Todos los derechos reservados
    18+