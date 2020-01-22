FOTOS: Un 'instagramer' se hace viral al crear pantalones 'multiuso' y otros "inventos innecesarios"
A Matty Benedetto no le convence lo cotidiano sino lo inusual. Por eso creó unos pantalones con un bolsillo trasero extragrande, para llevar en él todo lo necesario a lo largo de un día, según lo anunció en una publicación realizada el pasado domingo en una página de Instagram bautizada como 'Inventos innecesarios'.
"¡A veces uno es realmente mejor que dos! Ese es exactamente el caso de nuestra nueva línea de pantalones tejanos, con un enorme bolsillo que se extiende por todo su trasero", reza el mensaje. "Meta todo lo imprescindible para un día entero, sin importar cuál sea su horario", continúa la publicación.
En las imágenes compartidas se observa a Benedetto llevando esos pantalones con distintos objetos. En una de ellas se ve al joven con un bocadillo, una tablet, unas gafas y un peine en el bolsillo trasero, mientras que en otras lleva varias latas de cerveza, un portátil e incluso un martillo.
SoloStash Pants™️ Sometimes one is truly better than two! That’s exactly the case for our debut line of denim jeans featuring one enormous pocket that stretches across your entire booty. Pack all your essentials for an entire day - no matter what’s on your schedule. Now be honest, does this pocket make my butt look big? #unnecessaryinventions
Esa misma cuenta de Instagram, que tiene más de 400.000 seguidores, publica otros inverosímiles inventos ideados por Benedetto. Desde una micromaleta del tamaño de un móvil hasta una almohada que te permite respirar poniéndotela encima del rostro, y todo ello pasando por una alfombrilla de baño con la cara de Mark Zuckerberg.
The MicroLuggage Max™️ Airlines these days are so strict about luggage sizes! Meet the worlds smallest roller luggage system! Our collection sports every feature you would see on a typical carry on bag - from telescoping handle, locking system, ultra fast wheels, and a gorgeous interior print. Become a minimalist you’ve always wanted to be and never sacrifice for quality. If only if could fit all my emotion baggage. (Watch how I built this invention - behind the scenes video link in bio!) #unnecessaryinventions
Sleep Snorkel™️ Catch some Zzzz’s while you catch your breath. Sometimes you gotta just sleep with a pillow above your head but you also slowly suffocate yourself in the process. Now our ground breaking pillow technology allows optimal airflow into your precious lungs. Insert the wide mouth piece and smother your face with that pillow in peace. Also works great if your worried someone might be trying to kill you in your sleep! #unnecessaryinventions
The Zucker-Rug™️ Facebook for the bathroom! Thankfully Facebook has a close watch on every aspect of our lives except in the bathroom...until now. This revolutionary bathmat has moisture sensors to know when you shower, sound recording for the sink, and smell-o-vision for when you use the toilet - all reported back to Facebook! Why did I start getting ads for teeth whitening kits though?! (Video link in bio how this invention came to life!) #unnecessaryinventions
