Convierten el meme 'Me dijiste que' en una obra de arte y vuelve a renacer en la Red
Uno de los memes más populares del año pasado, el icónico 'Me dijiste que' −en el que una mujer llena de ira le reprocha algo a un gato blanco y el animal, sentado ante un plato de verdura, le da una respuesta cortante con gesto impasible− vive una nueva vida en la Red con una ola de adaptaciones que reinterpretan la imagen como si fuera una obra de arte.
En las últimas semanas, numerosos usuarios llenaron Twitter con versiones en diferentes estilos, desde pinturas rupestres hasta jeroglíficos egipcios pasando por antiguas ilustraciones japoneses o indias.
Ok here's my contribution to the Woman Yelling at Cat meme X Lascaux hahaha thanks to @Naminational for the crazy idea. pic.twitter.com/aAL4KRtXKV— Amy (@Tsukiyono) January 24, 2020
Back in November, I introduced to the world my memephora series beginning with this gem now available in my shop. Link in bio. #Catmeme#catmemes#womanyellingatcat#womanyellingatacatpic.twitter.com/tAPn5ogwzi— JD Cox (@DancingHeron) January 23, 2020
So my uncle Wangchuk is a traditional Tibetan artist and he made this Tibetan thangka version of the cat meme. #Catmeme#WomanYellingAtCat#Tibetan#Thangka#Artpic.twitter.com/Pyvha7Ahwo— Urgyen (@UrgyenB) January 23, 2020
For some reason I was craving dim sum yesterday. Realized why today 👀 Had this in my feed! #womanyellingatcat#catmemepic.twitter.com/FKLiQ94tJy— Morgane Peng (@morganepeng) January 23, 2020
#Ukiyoe version of the "Woman yelling at cat" meme is the past/present crossover I didn't know I needed until now. pic.twitter.com/90ldENqPHI— Michael Bosack (@MikeBosack) January 14, 2020
The woman yelling at a cat has been made into an ancient Egyptian meme. “I’m Queen Cleopatra, everyone knows me.”Cat: “I’m trying to understand, how did a cigarette packet talk?” (Cleopatra is the name of an Egyptian cigarette brand). pic.twitter.com/J8YRoWnuAj— Amro Ali (@_amroali) December 2, 2019
Un usuario de Reddit incluso creó un escudo heráldico con los protagonistas del meme.
No solo el mundo del arte inspiró los trabajos de los internautas. Así, también aparecieron versiones protagonizadas por los duques de Sussex y la reina Isabel II o por personajes de la saga 'Star Wars'.
January 24, 2020
Caption this. Go! #womanyellingatcat#batmanyellingatcatwomanpic.twitter.com/5dSzJ1VoQ3— Energy Bill (@billfasano) January 26, 2020
In honor of the release of “The Mandalorian,” here’s a “Star Wars” take on the “Woman yelling at cat” meme.https://t.co/PArHJl70ZRpic.twitter.com/QnRh6lENQf— 🎹 Joey deVilla, Tampa Bay’s Accordion Guy! (@AccordionGuy) November 12, 2019
