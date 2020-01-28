En vivo
Convierten el meme 'Me dijiste que' en una obra de arte y vuelve a renacer en la Red

Numerosos usuarios llenaron la Red con versiones en distintos estilos del icónico meme de la mujer airada y el gato.
Convierten el meme 'Me dijiste que' en una obra de arte y vuelve a renacer en la Red
Twitter @tumedijistebro

Uno de los memes más populares del año pasado, el icónico 'Me dijiste que' −en el que una mujer llena de ira le reprocha algo a un gato blanco y el animal, sentado ante un plato de verdura, le da una respuesta cortante con gesto impasible− vive una nueva vida en la Red con una ola de adaptaciones que reinterpretan la imagen como si fuera una obra de arte.

En las últimas semanas, numerosos usuarios llenaron Twitter con versiones en diferentes estilos, desde pinturas rupestres hasta jeroglíficos egipcios pasando por antiguas ilustraciones japoneses o indias.

Un usuario de Reddit incluso creó un escudo heráldico con los protagonistas del meme.

I made this and now I'm going back to serious work from r/heraldry

No solo el mundo del arte inspiró los trabajos de los internautas. Así, también aparecieron versiones protagonizadas por los duques de Sussex y la reina Isabel II o por personajes de la saga 'Star Wars'.

