VIDEO: Un perro 'regala' a sus dueños una cría de oso

Publicado:
El osezno, un macho de escasas semanas, está actualmente en un centro de rehabilitación de animales salvajes y solo sufre una ligera deshidratación.
VIDEO: Un perro 'regala' a sus dueños una cría de oso
wildlifecenter.org

Una pareja estadounidense estaba en su domicilio en el condado de Washington, en Virginia, la noche del pasado 5 de febrero cuando su perro llegó a la casa con una cría de oso negro en la boca. El osezno tenía pocos días de vida y, como no sabían dónde exactamente lo había encontrado su mascota, se pusieron en contacto de inmediato con el Departamento de Caza y Pesca.

Al día siguiente un biólogo se desplazó para recoger a la cría de oso y la llevó a las instalaciones del Centro de Vida Salvaje de Virginia, según indica la institución en su página web.

Ahora el osito, que tiene entre dos y tres semanas de vida, está siendo atendido en un centro de rehabilitación.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

On January 22, an infant Black Bear cub was found in Craig County by power line workers; the cub was on top of a brush pile and was nearly frozen. The workers thought the cub was dead at first, but after they warmed the infant bear, she started crying. . . . The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries took the cub and immediately began looking for potential foster mother bears. Unfortunately, they were not able to find dens with cubs, so the orphaned cub could not be placed with these females. . . . The infant bear was admitted to the Center as patient #20-0064 on January 28. Dr. Ernesto, the Center’s hospital director, found that the small female cub was bright and alert and in good body condition. There were no significant findings on the physical examination and radiographs, except mild dehydration and minor wheezing sounds in the bear’s right lung, likely due to a small amount of aspirated formula. The bear was given fluids and was set up in one of the Center’s incubators. . . . Visit the link in our bio to be taken to her patient story on our website. . . . #wildlife #cubsofinstagram #wildlifeconservation #conservationeducation #wildlifehospital #wildlifemedicine #blackbearcub

Публикация от Wildlife Center of Virginia (@wildlifecenter_va)

El pequeño osezno, que es un macho, presenta un buen estado de salud y solo sufre una ligera deshidratación. De momento lo mantienen en una incubadora junto con otro cachorro. Cuando ambos ganen un poco de peso, serán transferidos de la incubadora para su posterior rehabilitación.

