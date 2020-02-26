VIDEO: Nada bajo el hielo y por poco muere al no encontrar el agujero de salida
Un estadounidense estuvo a punto de morir ahogado mientras intentaba nadar entre dos agujeros por debajo de la superficie congelada de un lago en el estado de Utah.
El hombre se zambulló a través de un agujero e intentó nadar hacia el de salida, situado a varios metros. Sin embargo, al no encontrarlo decidió regresar al lugar por donde había entrado al agua, pero tampoco lograba encontrarlo. A pocos centímetros sobre él encima del hielo transparente, una amiga del nadador filma la escena totalmente ajena al peligro en el que se encontraba el chico. Por suerte, todo terminó bien, y el nadador logró encontrar el agujero de salida poco antes de que se le terminara el oxígeno.
"Nunca había estado tan cerca de morir", escribió en su cuenta de Instagram, donde publicó el angustioso video.
View this post on Instagram
I have never been this close to dying. I didn’t think my eyeballs would freeze so quick. The surface of the water where the hole was didn’t look any different than the bottom of the ice. When I flipped around and felt solid ice I thought I was at the hole. When I wasn’t that’s when I decided to head back and follow the dust I kicked up. The dust I kicked up had drifted and led me further away. I then tried to break the ice with my back, you can see in the video. I don’t know what made me turn around one last time. I was so short on breath I couldn’t really see anymore. I had accepted that was it and I wasn’t going to make it. I swung my hand at what I though was just a lighter spot of ice and my hand came through. I then got a ton of energy to stand up. It took 2-3 breaths to regain my vision after resurfacing. Aftermath is in the other video. 📷: @abbytodolist was filming. When there are scary moments I joke a lot. She genuinely thought it was another one of my jokes and didn’t recognize the severity of the situation.
Si te ha gustado, ¡compártelo con tus amigos!