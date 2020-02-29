Robots, tortugas voladoras y palomas enormes: artista ruso muestra en su cuenta surrealista de Instagram 'la vida cotidiana' de su ciudad (FOTOS)
Un artista de San Petersburgo usa su cuenta de Instagram para añadir el surrealismo en la vida cotidiana de su ciudad y mostrarla de una manera sorprendente. Vadim Soloviev crea las imágenes en las que aparecen robots futuristas y pájaros gigantescos, mientras que en sus descripciones relata su idea.
Esta semana, publicó un video en el que una parte del muro de un edificio de apartamentos se abre para dejar salir a un "robot limpiador" que tira la basura en un contenedor cerca de la entrada. "Como se suele decir: 'los robots domésticos se parecen a sus dueños'. Igual que el vecino del primer piso tiraba las bolsas de basura en el cubo cerca de la entrada, así su robot limpiador no se molesta en volar hasta los contenedores en el patio", escribió el autor.
Правильно говорят: «Домашние роботы похожи на своих хозяев». Как сосед с первого этажа выбрасывал пакеты с мусором в урну около подъезда, так и его робот-уборщик не утруждается долетать до мусорных контейнеров во дворе. Ну свинство же! Роботизированное. ____ As the saying goes: «Robots resemble their owners». Just like a neighbor from the ground floor always threw garbage bags into a trash bin right next to the entrance, so his robot cleaner does not bother to fly to the containers in the yard. Rotten act! Robotorotten! . #санктпетербург #спб #питер #панельки #арт #видеоарт #3дграфика #анимация #графика #3д #art #videoart #cinema4D #cgi #vfx #cgiart #edit #motiondesign #animation
En numerosas publicaciones se pueden observar motivos del ciberpunk. "¿Cuidas de la salud y del brillo de tu pelo como esta columna rostral cuida de ti?", pregunta en la descripción de una imagen en la que se pueden ver varias cámaras de vigilancia.
А ты следишь за здоровьем и блеском своих волос так же хорошо, как за тобой следит эта ростральная колонна? Так мог бы звучать слоган для какого-нибудь шампуня. Очень странная реклама была бы, честно говоря. Не уверен, что это хорошая идея. Но ожидать хороших идей и хороших подписей к постам в понедельник утром — согласитесь, довольно наивно. 🙄 ____ Do you look after the health and shine of your hair as well as this Rostral column looks after you? This might sound like a slogan for some shampoo. It would be a very weird ad, to be honest. I'm not sure this is a good idea. But I agree it’s quite naive to expect good ideas and good captions for posts on Monday morning. . #арт #фотошоп #art #photoshop #edit #вадимсоловьев
Además, con una foto de un convoy de metro en el cielo se quejó de la falta de la luz que sufrió San Petersburgo en diciembre, cuando los ojos se cerraban como las puertas de los vagones.
«Осторожно, двери закрываются...» А ещё сами по себе закрываются глаза — дико хочется спать по утрам. Световой день в декабре возмутительно короткий! Все смешивается в какую-то бесконечную унылую полуно́чь . «На следующей будете выходить?...». Я бы лично вышел где-нибудь через одну лучше. Весной, например. Чтобы тепло, светло, зелено, а не вот это всё. «...Держитесь за поручни...». Держимся, конечно. Но так себе. Еле-еле, честно говоря. ____ «Mind the doors…» And your eyes are closing themselves- I’d like to to sleep deeply in the morning. Daylight hours in December are outrageously short! Everything is mixed up in a kind of endless twilight . "Will you exit on the next station?…». I would rather exit after the next station. In the spring, for example. When it's warm, bright, green, and not all of this sh*t. «…Mind the gap». Minding of course. But so-so. Barely, to be honest. . #арт #фотошоп #art #photoshop #edit #вадимсоловьев
Bajo otro video, habló sobre las lluvias en invierno, mientras que todos quieren ver la nieve.
Крайне наивно рассчитывать на новогоднее настроение, живя в Петербурге, конечно. Сегодня 24-е декабря, а я по-прежнему ношу в рюкзаке зонт. Дожди, зеленые газоны, всё это — не совсем та зимняя сказка, которую ждёшь под Новый Год. Но как же кстати пришлось это праздничное оформление патрульных станций! Каждого робота украсили изображениями персонажей из советских мультфильмов! И сразу на душе радостнее как-то. Сразу запах мандаринов чувствуешь, и кажется, что сказка всё-таки где-то рядом! ✳️☃️ ____ It is extremely naive to count on a Christmas mood, living in St. Petersburg, of course. It's December 24th, and I still carry an umbrella in my backpack. Rains, green lawns, all this is not exactly the winter fairy tale that you expect for the New Year. But how convenient this festive decoration of patrol stations is! Each robot was decorated with images of characters from Soviet cartoons! And immediately the soul is happier somehow. Immediately you can smell the tangerines, and it seems that the fairy tale is still somewhere there! . #арт #видеоарт #art #videoart #вадимсоловьев
Otro de los temas favoritos de Soloviev son los animales enormes que el artista agrega al paisaje de la ciudad rusa, entre ellos pájaros en los techos de los edificios, tortugas voladoras y pulpos en el transporte público
Куда едет этот гм-осьминог? Передал ли он за проезд? Выходит ли на следующей? Никто не знает. Но никто и не возмущается. Все понимают. Передвигаться по Питеру этой зимой пешком — удовольствие сомнительное, даже если ты осьминог. _ Where is this GM octopus going to? Did he pass the fare? Does it exit on the next stop? No one knows. But no one is outraged. Everyone understands everything. Moving around St. Petersburg this winter on foot is a dubious pleasure, even if you are an octopus. . #арт #фотошоп #art #photoshop #edit #вадимсоловьев
El propio autor califica su cuenta como "un blog surrealista, donde se combina el pseudorrealismo y narrativa cotidiana" y donde trata de crear "una sensación de inmersión en lo que sucede".
«Опять огромные птицы, Вадим?» — спросит пытливый читатель. «Не просто огромные птицы, а погружение в историю огромных птиц!» — отвечу я. Оказывается, мало кто знает, что здание Центрального конструкторского бюро машиностроения, что на Красногвардейской площади, в свое время служило инкубатором для выведения первых гм-птиц в Ленинграде. Именно из этой странной кубической надстройки вылетел когда-то первый птенец гм-голубя. Как видите — до сих пор представители гигантских пернатых не прочь освоить это строение для зимовки. ____ «Again huge birds, Vadim?"- the curious reader will ask. "Not just huge birds, but an immersion into the history of huge birds!"- I answer. it turns out that few people know that the building of the Central Bureau of design of mechanical engineering, located on Krasnogvardeyskaya square, once served as an incubator for breeding the first GM birds in Leningrad. Namely from this strange cubic superstructure the first nestling of the GM pigeon flew out. As you can see, until now representatives of these giant birds do not mind mastering this structure for wintering. . #арт #фотошоп #art #photoshop #edit #вадимсоловьев
Всё-таки Петербург располагает к приподнятому настроению. Вот шагаешь вдоль Обводного канала прохладным ноябрьским утром — красота! Промозгло, серо, черепахи гигантские заунывно воют. И как-то даже самому хочется вместе сними повыть немного от радости! . PS Кто не слышал пения грави-черепах — можете посмотреть со звуком. Хотя, кто ж его не слышал. ____ Still, St. Petersburg has a good vibes. Here you are walking along the Obvodny canal on a cool November morning - such a beauty! Dank, gray, giant turtles howl droningly. And somehow even I want to howl a little with them just for fun! PS Who have not heard the singing of the gravi-turtles you can watch the video with the sound. Although, who haven’t heard them. . #арт #видеоарт #art #videoart #вадимсоловьев
Осенью особенно тяжело приходится мелким торговым точкам и крупным жукам. Гигантские жуки в середине ноября, как известно, торопятся пополнить запасы на зиму. И, если раньше хитиновые гиганты просто пробирались в амбары и таскали зерно, то сейчас — приличного амбара днём с кибер-огнем не сыщешь. Зато ларьков в городе полным-полно. В итоге жуки запасаются дешёвыми снэками и кислыми vr-апельсинами, а владельцы ларьков терпят убытки. Вот и получается – вроде и жуков жалко, а вроде и людей. ____ In autumn, small retail outlets and large beetles have a particularly hard time. Giant beetles in mid-November, as we know, are in a hurry to replenish stocks for the winter. And, if than chitinous giants simply made their way to barns and dragged grain, now - you can’t find a proper barn even with cyber-fire in the afternoon. But there are plenty of stalls in the city. As a result, beetles stock up on cheap snacks and sour vr-oranges, but stall owners suffer losses. It turns out that I feel sorry for bugs, but also I kind of feel sorry for people too. . #арт #фотошоп #art #photoshop #edit #вадимсоловьев
В сентябре часто вспоминаю строки классика: «Закончилось лето, Ночами темно. И голубь огромный Нам смотрит в окно..» ____ In September I often remember the classic lines: "The summer is over, The darkness has fallen And the pigeon is huge Through the window he looks..» . #арт #фотошоп #art #photoshop #edit #вадимсоловьев
