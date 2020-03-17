VIDEO: Pingüinos pasean por los pasillos vacíos de un oceanario ante la falta de visitantes por el coronavirus
Los empleados del acuario Shedd en la ciudad estadounidense de Chicago decidieron aprovechar el período de la cuarentena y, en ausencia de visitantes, sacaron a pasear a sus pingüinos por el establecimiento.
The adventure continues! 🐧🐧This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different! (1/3) 👇 pic.twitter.com/VdxN3oQAfe— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020
El acuario compartió en sus redes sociales varios videos en los que se ve cómo una pareja de esas aves marinas hacen un recorrido por los pasillos vacíos del centro.
Penguins in the Amazon?! 🐧🌴Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor. pic.twitter.com/KgYWsp5VQD— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 15, 2020
Las imágenes están protagonizadas por los pingüinos Edward y Annie, quienes durante una temporada de apareamiento formaron una pareja y desde entonces lo hacen todo juntos, explica la cuenta de Twitter del acuario.
Penguins like Edward and Annie will begin to build their nests next week. Join us digitally for nesting coverage! In the meantime, we will be sharing lots of different animal updates (and yes, Wellington will return!) 🐧👀 (2/3) pic.twitter.com/eCYKOwdOMz— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020