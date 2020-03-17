En vivo
    VIDEO: Pingüinos pasean por los pasillos vacíos de un oceanario ante la falta de visitantes por el coronavirus

    Publicado:
    Los cuidadores del oceanario de Chicago, cerrado debido a la crisis del covid-19, decidieron entretener a las aves haciendo un recorrido por las instalaciones.
    Los empleados del acuario Shedd en la ciudad estadounidense de Chicago decidieron aprovechar el período de la cuarentena y, en ausencia de visitantes, sacaron a pasear a sus pingüinos por el establecimiento.

    El acuario compartió en sus redes sociales varios videos en los que se ve cómo una pareja de esas aves marinas hacen un recorrido por los pasillos vacíos del centro.

    Las imágenes están protagonizadas por los pingüinos Edward y Annie, quienes durante una temporada de apareamiento formaron una pareja y desde entonces lo hacen todo juntos, explica la cuenta de Twitter del acuario.

