FOTOS: Captan una imagen de dos pingüinos abrazados mirando al horizonte
El fotógrafo Tobias Baumgaertner logró inmortalizar a una pareja de pingüinos que se abrazaban y observaban las luces del horizonte durante los tres días que pasó con una colonia de estas aves en Melbourne, Australia.
Esta hermosa foto, publicada en Instagram, tocó los corazones de los seguidores del fotógrafo, que la consideraron adorable y conmovedora.
En la publicación el autor cuenta que hizo la foto hace un año, pero decidió compartirla en "estos tiempos oscuros". Además explica que ambas aves habían perdido a sus respectivas parejas y se estaban consolando.
"Desde aquel momento se encontraron regularmente, apoyándose uno al otro y pasando el tiempo juntos durante horas mirando las luces de la ciudad", escribió Tobias.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
During times like this the truly lucky ones are those that can be with the person/people they love most. I captured this moment about a year ago. These two Fairy penguins poised upon a rock overlooking the Melbourne skyline were standing there for hours, flipper in flipper, watching the sparkling lights of the skyline and ocean. A volunteer approached me and told me that the white one was an elderly lady who had lost her partner and apparently so did the younger male to the left. Since then they meet regularly comforting each other and standing together for hours watching the dancing lights of the nearby city. I spend 3 full nights with this penguin colony until I was able to get this picture. Between not being able or allowed to use any lights and the tiny penguins continuously moving, rubbing their flippers on each other’s backs and cleaning one another, it was really hard to get a shot but i got lucky during one beautiful moment. I hope you enjoy this moment as much as I did. #lovewillalwayswin • 📸 @tobiasvisuals •Shot on Nikon Z6, Nikkor 50mm 1.4, ISO 8000, 50mm, f/1.4, 1/60 sec
Unos días después el fotógrafo publicó otra foto de la pareja y la continuación de esta adorable historia.
"El amor es el único juego en el que ganamos incluso cuando perdemos", escribió.
"La manera en que estas dos aves se cuidaban mutuamente las distinguía del resto de la colonia. Mientras otros pingüinos dormían o corrían, estos dos parecían estar disfrutando de cada segundo que pasaban juntos", añadió.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Pinguins Part 2. “... Love is the only game in which we win even when we lose” The way that these two lovebirds were caring for one another stood out from the entire colony. While all the other penguins were sleeping or running around, those two seemed to just stand there and enjoy every second they had together, holding each other in their flippers and talking about penguin stuff. Pain has brought them together (see PART 1). I guess sometimes you find love when you least expect it. It’s a privilege to truly love someone, paradisiacal when they love you back. 📸 @tobiasvisuals • (Even though it is very similar to the previous image I thought it’d be a pity to not share it with you guys) • • —>FOR PRINTS PLEASE SEND AN EMAIL TO tobiasvisuals@gmail.com <—
