Adiós a una época: las redes celebran los 30 años de The Undertaker en la WWE tras el anuncio del luchador de poner fin a su icónica carrera
Una enorme conmoción reina en las redes sociales luego de que el legendario luchador de la WWE 'The Undertaker', una de los más icónicas personalidades de ese deporte, haya anunciado que en esta etapa de su carrera no quiere volver al 'ring' y que le parece que es "el momento correcto" para poner fin a una carrera de más de 30 años.
Aunque no descarta un eventual retorno al cuadrilátero, Mark Calaway —así se llama realmente el Enterrador— considera que "si en algún momento hubo un final perfecto para una carrera, ese lo fue", en referencia a su último combate hasta el momento, en el que venció ante AJ Styles durante el WrestleMania 36 el pasado 4 de abril.
Luego del estreno del último episodio del documental de la WWE 'The Last Ride' ('El último viaje'), donde hizo esas declaraciones, miles de internautas —tanto colegas como seguidores— han acudido a las redes sociales para agradecerle a Calaway por todos los años que pasó en la lucha libre y rendir homenaje al personaje al que muchos conocen desde la niñez, bajo el 'hashtag' de #ThankYouTaker.
