VIDEO: Llevan de vuelta al bosque a los koalas que fueron evacuados por los devastadores incendios en Australia
Varios koalas que fueron evacuados justo antes de que los incendios forestales eliminaran el 22 por ciento de su bosque en la reserva natural de Tidbinbilla en Australia en enero, por fin regresaron a casa.
❤️ It’s hard to not feel warm and fuzzy with these small fluffy creatures around 🐨 We’re excited that the koalas have moved into their newly upgraded home in the Eucalypt Forest at Tidbinbilla because now we can watch them to our hearts content all day long 😍 Looks like Jed, Billa, Scully, Yellow and Gulu are also excited about their new digs 🌳 To make things even cuter, Yellow is carrying a baby joey around in her pouch ❤️ 🐨 #koala #tidbinbillanaturereserve #actparks
Jed, Scully, Billa, Gulu y Yellow fueron rescatados antes de los incendios por los especialistas de la Universidad nacional de Australia que se dedican a la preservación de especies en peligro de extinción.
El equipo que se ocupó de devolver a koalas a su hábitat natural afirma que los animales se dieron cuenta de que regresaron a su casa y estaban muy felices. Yellow, una de las koalas, pudo llevar al bosque a su cría a la que todavía mantiene en su bolsa.