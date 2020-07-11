En vivo
VIDEO: Llevan de vuelta al bosque a los koalas que fueron evacuados por los devastadores incendios en Australia

Publicado:
Yellow, una de las koalas liberadas, incluso llevó al bosque a su cría a la que todavía mantiene en su bolsa.
Los koalas que fueron evacuados por los incendios en Australia son llevados de vuelta al bosque. / Captura de pantallainstagram.com/actparks

Varios koalas que fueron evacuados justo antes de que los incendios forestales eliminaran el 22 por ciento de su bosque en la reserva natural de Tidbinbilla en Australia en enero, por fin regresaron a casa. 

Jed, Scully, Billa, Gulu y Yellow fueron rescatados antes de los incendios por los especialistas de la Universidad nacional de Australia que se dedican a la preservación de especies en peligro de extinción.

El equipo que se ocupó de devolver a koalas a su hábitat natural afirma que los animales se dieron cuenta de que regresaron a su casa y estaban muy felices. Yellow, una de las koalas, pudo llevar al bosque a su cría a la que todavía mantiene en su bolsa.

