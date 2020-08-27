En vivo
VIDEO: Con un salto espectacular, el dúo 'bailador' consigue su primer título tras varios años en la WWE y estallan las redes

La dupla Breezango derrotó a sus rivales de Imperium para coronarse nuevos campeones de parejas de la NXT.
VIDEO: Con un salto espectacular, el dúo 'bailador' consigue su primer título tras varios años en la WWE y estallan las redes
Los luchadores Fandango y Tyler BreezeTecharrow / Flickr / Marc Pfitzenreuter / Gettyimages.ru

Los luchadores Tyler Breeze y Fandango, que forman el dúo Breezango, se coronaron este miércoles nuevos campeones de parejas de la NXT, al derrotar a sus rivales Fabian Aichner y Marcel Barthel, de la agrupación Imperium. Se trata del primer título que gana en la WWE esta carismática dupla, que ha enamorado al público con los divertidos bailes que hacen ambos mientras se dirigen al ring.

Como era previsible, no se hizo esperar la reacción de los fanes en las redes sociales. Mientras que unos han felicitado a los luchadores por el triunfo, otros lamentan que  solo ahora consigan títulos, a pesar de llevar ya varios años en la empresa de la lucha libre.

