VIDEO: Con un salto espectacular, el dúo 'bailador' consigue su primer título tras varios años en la WWE y estallan las redes
Los luchadores Tyler Breeze y Fandango, que forman el dúo Breezango, se coronaron este miércoles nuevos campeones de parejas de la NXT, al derrotar a sus rivales Fabian Aichner y Marcel Barthel, de la agrupación Imperium. Se trata del primer título que gana en la WWE esta carismática dupla, que ha enamorado al público con los divertidos bailes que hacen ambos mientras se dirigen al ring.
Como era previsible, no se hizo esperar la reacción de los fanes en las redes sociales. Mientras que unos han felicitado a los luchadores por el triunfo, otros lamentan que solo ahora consigan títulos, a pesar de llevar ya varios años en la empresa de la lucha libre.
Let the championship celebration BEGIN!Welcome to #WWENXT, #WadeBarrett! 😂😂😂 #AndNew@WWEFandango@MmmGorgeouspic.twitter.com/5gjW7FanP3— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 27, 2020
I’m so very happy that Breezango finally got to win the tag titles! They are one of the most entertaining teams in the WWE and I have been a fan for many years so it’s nice to see them get their due. 😊 #WWENXTpic.twitter.com/nTkQzpYDPa— Abel Herrera (@AbelEHerrera) August 27, 2020
Breezango win! Tyler Breeze finally wins a much deserved title in NXT! #WWENXTpic.twitter.com/DnhaHRjW5B— PLO (@ploski525) August 27, 2020
Breezango finally wins the NXT Tag Team titles! #WWENXTpic.twitter.com/UaejEva2sy— Carlos Toro (@CarlosToro360) August 27, 2020
Tyler Breeze and Fandango #Breezango finally won a title #WWENXT#NXTTagTeamChampions I waited so long for this😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rMJqk8jDCD— Jamie Byrd (@leeleelayla5102) August 27, 2020
Counting their respective time in DSW and FCW Developmental, (Fandango signed in 2006, Tyler Breeze signed in 2010), Breezango having their first taste of #WWE gold with the #WWENXT tag team titles has been a long time coming and long overdue. pic.twitter.com/qQ4tI9pRhE— Jon D. Allred (@Jon_Allred) August 27, 2020
Im a little late to #NXT but OMG CONGRATS #Breezango on the title win! #andnew@MmmGorgeous@WWEFandango#LRLR 💕 pic.twitter.com/0YIkr3lakp— 💖✏️ Fangirl_Creates 🖌💖 (@FangirlMurphy) August 27, 2020
