VIDEOS: Esta atlética gata es aficionada a saltar sobre un lugar específico de su casa sin importar lo que se ponga allí
Esta adorable gata negra se llama Leapfrog, tiene siete años y una extraña afición que la ha hecho famosa en Internet: saltar sobre un lugar específico de la casa, entre la puerta del sótano y la de la cocina adyacente.
Su dueña Jeanine explicó a Bored Panda que este lugar es donde normalmente coloca las cosas que deben llevarse al sótano, por lo cual, parece que un día Leapfrog lo tomó como un desafío personal que debía superar.
Desde entonces, para mantener a su mascota entretenida, la dueña coloca elementos aleatorios allí para que Leapfrog salte sobre ellos, mientras comparte sus hazañas atléticas con los seguidores de la gata 'voladora' en las redes.
"¡Su velocidad real es literalmente como un cohete!", comenta la mujer en la cuenta de Instagram que Leapfrog comparte con Daffodil, otra gata negra de Jeanine, y donde las dos felinas cuentan con más de 19.000 seguidores.
