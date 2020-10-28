En vivo
Véanos en TV
Véanos en TV
Esp
  • Rusia reporta 16.202 nuevos casos de covid-19 y 346 muertes en un día
    • Covid19
    Viral
    PortadaViral

    VIDEOS: Esta atlética gata es aficionada a saltar sobre un lugar específico de su casa sin importar lo que se ponga allí

    Publicado:
    Para mantener a su mascota entretenida, la dueña coloca elementos aleatorios para que la felina salte sobre ellos, mientras comparte sus hazañas con los seguidores de la gata 'voladora' en las redes.
    VIDEOS: Esta atlética gata es aficionada a saltar sobre un lugar específico de su casa sin importar lo que se ponga allí
    Imagen ilustrativapxhere.com

    Esta adorable gata negra se llama Leapfrog, tiene siete años y una extraña afición que la ha hecho famosa en Internet: saltar sobre un lugar específico de la casa, entre la puerta del sótano y la de la cocina adyacente.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Leapfrog really cleared the air with this leap!! @homedics The wildfires in Oregon have been horrific. The smoke in the air has made it very difficult to breathe. We ordered this this air purifier albeit a bit late since everyone was sold out but it is wonderful! We have even added some Pure Breathe essential oils to it. Special thanks to @devilspahn for helping me come up with the caption! . . . . #blackcatsofig #housepanther #sillycats #Iloveblackcats #blackcatlove #blackcatsrule #catsofinstagram #igcats #blackcatclub #coicommunity #adoptdontshop #instacat #blackcatsmatter #meow #crazycat #blackcatstellall #blackcatsofig#cleanair #pureair#airpurifier#oregonfires #funnycatvideos

    Публикация от Leapfrog & Daffodil (@makinlikeshrimp)

    Su dueña Jeanine explicó a Bored Panda que este lugar es donde normalmente coloca las cosas que deben llevarse al sótano, por lo cual, parece que un día Leapfrog lo tomó como un desafío personal que debía superar.

    Desde entonces, para mantener a su mascota entretenida, la dueña coloca elementos aleatorios allí para que Leapfrog salte sobre ellos, mientras comparte sus hazañas atléticas con los seguidores de la gata 'voladora' en las redes.

    "¡Su velocidad real es literalmente como un cohete!", comenta la mujer en la cuenta de Instagram que Leapfrog comparte con Daffodil, otra gata negra de Jeanine, y donde las dos felinas cuentan con más de 19.000 seguidores.  

    Si te ha gustado, ¡compártelo con tus amigos!

    Covid19

    Lo más popular

    Publican fotos inéditas del elenco de 'El Chavo del 8' en un descanso entre bastidores
    Estas son las aplicaciones de Android que nunca se debe instalar en un 'smartphone'
    Revelan cuál es el teléfono con Android más confiable del mundo
    Venezuela formaliza ante la OMS el hallazgo de la molécula que "inhibe al 100 %" el covid-19 para su certificación y registro
    Descubren que las personas con covid-19 asintomáticas pierden los anticuerpos mucho antes que el resto
    Youtube

    Acerca de RT

    Aplicación móvil

    EnglishРусскийالعربيةDeutschFrançais
    © Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2020. Todos los derechos reservados
    18+