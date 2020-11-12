VIDEO: El momento en que una hiena se roba un cachorro de leopardo
Un grupo de turistas en el Parque Nacional Kruger de Sudáfrica presenciaron el ataque de una hiena a un cachorro de leopardo. El video del incidente ha sido publicado en la cuenta de Instagram Kruger Sightings.
Xidulu, una leopardo hembra que paseaba en el monte lejos de su guarida, se vio amenazada por Tingana, un leopardo macho.
Leopard loses her newborn cub to a hyena! Recently, on a safari at Arathusa Safari Lodge, in Sabi Sands, with our host @ahmed_laher_photography, we tracked down Xidulu, a female leopard, that strolling in the bush away from her previous den which was in danger by Tingana, a male leopard, (not the father to her cubs.) She was strolling leisurely, even passing by our safari vehicle. A hyena caught smell of her and came in to investigate. As Xidulu came closer to a tree, unbeknown to anyone, she had created a new den for her cubs and shifted them here, probably in an effort to save them from being taken by Tingana! As she approached the tree, the hyena quickly closed in and startled her, forcing her to flee up into the tree. The hyena made a beeline for the base of the tree. The cubs, thinking it was mom, came out of the den. The hyena poked her head into the den and grabbed one of the cubs and took off. Videos were by @hawa_shi& @aqeela Photos by @ahmed_laher_photography
Una hiena observó la situación y estuvo atenta para llevar a cabo su cometido. Xidulu había creado una guarida para sus crías y empezó a trasladarlos allí, posiblemente para ponerlas a salvo del leopardo macho.
"La hiena aprovechó el hecho de que la guarida se quedó sin protección e inmediatamente se dirigió hacia ella. Los cachorros la confundieron con su madre y se acercaron. Tan pronto como salieron a la superficie, la hiena se robó a uno de ellos", comentó la cuenta Kruger Sightings.