El fin de una época: las redes lloran el punto final en la carrera del legendario luchador The Undertaker
Miles de internautas han acudido este domingo a las redes sociales para despedirse de uno de los personajes más conocidos de la historia de la lucha libre. Una de las figuras clave de la WWE, The Undertaker, se ha despedido de los fanes en un acto simbólico que tuvo lugar durante el evento Survivor Series.
Numerosos usuarios destacaron lo importante y legendario que es el personaje para el mundo de la lucha libre.
I've been wrestling 31yearsOnly 1 man made me tap out #farewelltaker#ThankYouTaker#survivorseriespic.twitter.com/iuxVhreIki— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) November 23, 2020
So many emotions. Thank you for inspiring me to follow my dream. Thank you! @undertaker ⚰ ⚱ #FarewellTaker#ThankYouTaker#Undertaker30#LiveForeverpic.twitter.com/IrKjNTLfSy— Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) November 23, 2020
Mientras tanto, varios afirmaron que el Undertaker era parte de su infancia y le agradecieron por las emociones que les brindó.
Thank you for the best childhood memories dead man!! You now may REST. IN. PEACE. ⚱️⚰️💔 @undertaker#ThankYouTaker#FarewellTakerpic.twitter.com/9rARt7eXKn— Mt3b (@iMotab_92) November 23, 2020
I’m not crying, you’re crying 😭... thanks for 30 years of memories Undertaker #FarewellTakerpic.twitter.com/mkaFA5pweU— Wombat_Mätt ✭ (@Wombat_Matt) November 23, 2020
#FarewellTaker#ThankYouTaker@undertaker Thank you for impacting me as a person and being such a large part of my childhood, you will forever be remembered as a legend, you can now finally REST. IN. PEACE. pic.twitter.com/b0gbf7CW2i— Wyatt Pelt (@wyattpelt13) November 23, 2020
My whole childhood in one ring 😭❤️ #ThankYouTaker#FarewellTakerpic.twitter.com/xm8eJiQW5Z— Jamie 😸 (@beachbeloved) November 23, 2020
Watching that last entrance like #SurvivorSeries#farewelltakerpic.twitter.com/s2Cx3bBMT5— 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 (@wrestlelamia) November 23, 2020
Thank You Undertaker for all the memories. Thank You for being the best part of my childhood. Thank you for making wrestling amazing! We will never forget you. #ThankYouTaker#FarewellTakerpic.twitter.com/J0THI59bVp— Chris Beyers (@cbeyers1999) November 23, 2020
Una gran parte de las reacciones fue dedicada también a William Alvin Moody, conocido como 'Paul Bearer', que falleció en el 2013. Bearer era el gerente de varios luchadores, entre ellos The Undertaker, y fue homenajeado durante el evento de este domingo: su holograma fue proyectado con una urna en las manos, mientras que The Undertaker se arrodilló ante él, reconstruyendo así la manera en que aparecían en el ring.
I am not afraid to say I ugly cried when they brought out the hologram of Paul Bearer #FarewellTakerpic.twitter.com/VOiDB9taIt— Kenny Majid - A Kenny For Your Thoughts Podcast (@akfytwrestling) November 23, 2020
If you didn’t choke up or cry watching this you don’t love professional wresting. Hologram Paul Bearer really hit the feels...”Ooohhh Yeeeassss” #ThankYouTaker#SurvivorSeriespic.twitter.com/mqqta0fS1J— Zach Lowe 🔰 (@Zach_mech) November 23, 2020
There are entrances in wrestling, and then there is THE ENTRANCE!! Without a doubt the greatest character on the planet. Thank you @undertaker#farewelltaker— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) November 23, 2020
My soul just died a little... #ThankYouTaker#Undertaker30#FarewellTaker— Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) November 23, 2020
Más información, en breve.