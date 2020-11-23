En vivo
Véanos en TV
Véanos en TV
Esp
Covid19
Viral
PortadaViral

El fin de una época: las redes lloran el punto final en la carrera del legendario luchador The Undertaker

Publicado:
Mensajes de despedida para el icónico deportista no han tardado en 'inundar' las redes, luego de que anunciara que "ha llegado el momento para que deje al Undertaker descansar en paz".
El fin de una época: las redes lloran el punto final en la carrera del legendario luchador The Undertaker
El luchador estadounidense The UndertakerMatt Roberts / ZUMAPRESS.com / www.globallookpress.com

Miles de internautas han acudido este domingo a las redes sociales para despedirse de uno de los personajes más conocidos de la historia de la lucha libre. Una de las figuras clave de la WWE, The Undertaker, se ha despedido de los fanes en un acto simbólico que tuvo lugar durante el evento Survivor Series.

Numerosos usuarios destacaron lo importante y legendario que es el personaje para el mundo de la lucha libre.

Mientras tanto, varios afirmaron que el Undertaker era parte de su infancia y le agradecieron por las emociones que les brindó.

Una gran parte de las reacciones fue dedicada también a William Alvin Moody, conocido como 'Paul Bearer', que falleció en el 2013. Bearer era el gerente de varios luchadores, entre ellos The Undertaker, y fue homenajeado durante el evento de este domingo: su holograma fue proyectado con una urna en las manos, mientras que The Undertaker se arrodilló ante él, reconstruyendo así la manera en que aparecían en el ring.

Más información, en breve.

Covid19

Lo más popular

VIDEO: Una niña de seis años cae desde un cuarto piso sobre un montón de nieve, se levanta como si nada y se va
Una niña cristiana de 14 años de Pakistán que huyó de su matrimonio forzado con un musulmán 30 años mayor pide asilo en el Reino Unido
Degollamientos de menores, asesinatos de mujeres y torturas de campesinos: lo que destapó el informe de crímenes de tropas australianas en Afganistán
Hallan en Pompeya los restos perfectamente conservados de dos hombres que murieron en la erupción del Vesubio, hace casi 2.000 años (FOTOS, VIDEO)
Hombre que se recuperó de la malaria, el dengue y el coronavirus es mordido por una serpiente venenosa en la India
Facebook

Acerca de RT

Aplicación móvil

EnglishРусскийالعربيةDeutschFrançais
© Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2020. Todos los derechos reservados
18+