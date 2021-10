Dwayne 'la Roca' Johnson debuta como rapero con un tema grabado en colaboración con Tech N9ne (VIDEO)

Made my historic rap debut (thankfully I didn’t suck😅) Huge shout to all the hip hop & music fans for your HYPE reactions that are straight f*cking fire 🔥🔥🔥🙏🏾👊🏾Love to my #StrangeMusic USO’s@TechN9ne🐐@therealJoeyCool@TheRealKingIso#FACEOFFWATCH: https://t.co/1ByD2BCWJopic.twitter.com/nv9b7OXsAP