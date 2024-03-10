El canal internacional
VIDEO: El número cuatro del tenis se queja de las luces durante un partido y el DJ le trolea

Publicado:
El tenista ruso Daniíl Medvédev hizo detener el partido ante el español Roberto Carballés porque uno de los focos del estadio parpadeaba y eso le molestaba. Los organizadores del abierto de Indian Wells (EE.UU.) intentaron solucionar el problema. Al final Medvédev logró imponerse a su rival. Al terminar el partido, el DJ puso la canción 'Blinding Lights' de The Weeknd, cuyo título se traduce como 'luces cegadoras'.
El tenista ruso, Daniíl Medvédev
El tenista ruso, Daniíl MedvédevChristopher Pike / Gettyimages.ru

