Viral
VIDEO: El número cuatro del tenis se queja de las luces durante un partido y el DJ le trolea
El tenista ruso Daniíl Medvédev hizo detener el partido ante el español Roberto Carballés porque uno de los focos del estadio parpadeaba y eso le molestaba. Los organizadores del abierto de Indian Wells (EE.UU.) intentaron solucionar el problema. Al final Medvédev logró imponerse a su rival. Al terminar el partido, el DJ puso la canción 'Blinding Lights' de The Weeknd, cuyo título se traduce como 'luces cegadoras'.
Daniil Medvedev leading by a set and on serve in the 2nd is complaining about a light in his eye. Wouldn’t be a Daniil match without something going on. #IndianWellspic.twitter.com/2NaclfQcrJ— Anastasia Folorunso (@a_folorunso) March 10, 2024
The cause of the current delay.Light up top is blinking and visible to Medvedev. #TennisParadisepic.twitter.com/OPPZpWTf2j— Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) March 10, 2024
Not the DJ playing Blinding Lights 😅Well we got there in the end. Daniil Medvedev def. Roberto Carballés Baena6-2, 6-3#IndianWells | @TalkingTennisTTpic.twitter.com/Gvf39qPFzG— Anastasia Folorunso (@a_folorunso) March 10, 2024
Si te ha gustado, ¡compártelo con tus amigos!