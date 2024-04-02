Viral
VIDEO: Inundaciones y fuertes granizadas azotan Arabia Saudita
Usuarios de redes sociales han compartido varios videos grabados entre el pasado sábado y el lunes, que muestran eventos extremos de lluvias y caída de granizos de gran tamaño al sur de Arabia Saudita. Aparentemente, ante las fuertes precipitaciones primaverales, las temperaturas cayeron, provocando la formación de abundante granizo. Los fenómenos meteorológicos causaron grandes inundaciones. En ocasiones, las corrientes originadas por las riadas arrastraron automóviles.
Saudi Arabia Hit by Freak Hailstorm🌨️ pic.twitter.com/qI5DuNdMbw— CuriousCat (@Curious_CatW) April 1, 2024
سيول وادي الحبارى بمحافظة المندق شمال #الباحة اليوم الاحد الموافق ١٤٤٥/٩/٢١تصوير / عبدالملك بن فرحه... pic.twitter.com/cs1zEX9uNO— طقس الباحة (@taqs_albaha) March 31, 2024
🔴من يعطينا العلم الاكيد ناس تقول بيده وناس تقول قلوه ؟ pic.twitter.com/7CdInqvsov— وناسة البر (@Shm50011) March 31, 2024
Heavy hails cover the streets of Abha in the Asir Province of the Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 (31.03.2024)TELEGRAM JOIN 👉 https://t.co/9cTkji5aZqpic.twitter.com/5Qh5BeGaUf— Disaster News (@Top_Disaster) March 31, 2024
السيول تمشي برد طريق المردمة عفيف #تصويريpic.twitter.com/Mg4wQGe7G9— محمد الجهني (@fe1700e) April 1, 2024