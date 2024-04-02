El canal internacional
VIDEO: Inundaciones y fuertes granizadas azotan Arabia Saudita

Publicado:
Usuarios de redes sociales han compartido varios videos grabados entre el pasado sábado y el lunes, que muestran eventos extremos de lluvias y caída de granizos de gran tamaño al sur de Arabia Saudita. Aparentemente, ante las fuertes precipitaciones primaverales, las temperaturas cayeron, provocando la formación de abundante granizo. Los fenómenos meteorológicos causaron grandes inundaciones. En ocasiones, las corrientes originadas por las riadas arrastraron automóviles.
Carretera cubierta de granizo al suroeste de Arabia Saudita, el 31 de marzo de 2024. AFP

