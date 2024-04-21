El canal internacional
VIDEOS: Gran incendio del legendario 'Everest de basura' en la India

Publicado:
El célebre vertedero de Ghazipur, en Nueva Delhi, también conocido como el 'Everest de basura' por sus enormes dimensiones, que lo ubican como el más grande de la India, y posiblemente del mundo, se incendió este domingo. El vertedero, que ya supera la superficie de 40 campos de fútbol, arde de manera espectacular, y un humo abundante y espeso envuelve la región, causando daños ambientales y en la salud de los pobladores. Los servicios de emergencia intentan controlar el desastre.

