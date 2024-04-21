VIDEOS: Gran incendio del legendario 'Everest de basura' en la India
Just drove past a terrible fire engulfing the Ghazipur landfill! Such fire outbreaks are hard to contain and bring into focus the systemic failure of our waste management policies and practices. pic.twitter.com/Aq5JOPQjqO— Jayant Singh (@jayantrld) April 21, 2024
Current status of Fire at Ghazipur landfill site in Delhi. Even After 5 hrs, neither @AtishiAAP nor @Saurabh_MLAgk has reached the location. This the same landfill that Tihari @ArvindKejriwal had promised to remove within 6 months after MCD Elections. #Lair@KapilMishra_INDpic.twitter.com/MtZEYev4Fh— Dr. Manish Kumar (@DrManishKumar1) April 21, 2024
Flash:A major fire broke out at #Ghazipur landfill site in east #Delhi, officials said."We received a call regarding the fire at 5:22 pm. Two fire tenders pressed into service. Efforts are being made to douse the fire. Local police have been informed," a Delhi Fire Services… pic.twitter.com/Qddrtneqkl— Yuvraj Singh Mann (@yuvnique) April 21, 2024