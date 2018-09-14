Trump acusa a John Kerry de sostener "reuniones ilegales" con las autoridades de Irán
El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, acusó al exsecretario de Estado de ese país, John Kerry, de haber mantenido "reuniones ilegales" con el Gobierno iraní. "¡Les dijo que esperaran la salida de la Administración Trump! [...] esto solo puede servir para socavar nuestro gran trabajo, en detrimento del pueblo estadounidense", aseveró el mandatario en Twitter. También se preguntó si Kerry se inscribió como agente externo antes de sostener esos encuentros.
John Kerry had illegal meetings with the very hostile Iranian Regime, which can only serve to undercut our great work to the detriment of the American people. He told them to wait out the Trump Administration! Was he registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act? BAD!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2018