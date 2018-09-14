X

Trump acusa a John Kerry de sostener "reuniones ilegales" con las autoridades de Irán

Publicado: 14 sep 2018 03:59 GMT | Última actualización: 14 sep 2018 04:00 GMT
El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, acusó al exsecretario de Estado de ese país, John Kerry, de haber mantenido "reuniones ilegales" con el Gobierno iraní. "¡Les dijo que esperaran la salida de la Administración Trump! [...] esto solo puede servir para socavar nuestro gran trabajo, en detrimento del pueblo estadounidense", aseveró el mandatario en Twitter. También se preguntó si Kerry se inscribió como agente externo antes de sostener esos encuentros.

Etiquetas:

