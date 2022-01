Más de 10.000 millones de vacunas contra el covid-19 han sido aplicadas en el mundo

💉 10 billion COVID vaccine doses have been administered👥 60% of world population with at least 1 dose🌍 Total doses per 100 peopleHigh-income countries: 181Upper-middle income: 179Lower-middle income: 97Low income: 14Our data on vaccinations: https://t.co/3imP7PqURnpic.twitter.com/UjwJ5jLMA3